Simon Cowell is under fire once again after being accused by ex-X Factor winner Matt Terry of belittling contestants and not doing enough to protect their mental well-being. This latest controversy has brought back concerns about the effects of reality TV talent shows and the role of industry leaders.

Matt Terry, who won the ITV show in 2016, reacted to Cowell's comments on "The Rest Is Entertainment" podcast, where Cowell claimed that most contestants got what they wanted from the show: fame and fortune.

Terry, who posted a video on the internet, said, "Simon Cowell has basically done The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, and I just saw a clip where he says that people that have been on this show have it in for him because it didn't quite work out for them, and that we got what we wanted, which was fame and money."

He went on to explain his side of the story about why he chose to compete on the X Factor, saying, "I I went on X Factor because I was a very young person with a dream, and I just wanted to sing and be an artist."

Terry also detailed the psychological impact of his experience, saying, "Another side of that is that it changed the way I view myself. When I didn't become, let's say, a big global superstar, then all of a sudden, everyone called me a failure. And I believed them." He added, "I would go to bed at night, wishing that I wouldn't wake up," describing a period that led him to seek two years of therapy.

The singer further alleged that Cowell set some contestants up for ridicule, saying, "(Cowell has) taken people off the street that they know can't sing, for example, and said, 'You're brilliant, why don't you come on *X Factor?' and fed them to the wolves."

On his podcast, Cowell defended the show's legacy. "I've always gone with about half a percent, if you're lucky, the people you see are going to be good," he said. Regarding mental health, he added, "I did everything I possibly could, but not everything worked out the way we wanted to. The vast majority of people who came on the show, they made a lot of money and got what they wanted, which was fame."

A source told RadarOnline that Cowell feels "boxed in" by the renewed criticism, as former contestants increasingly view their experiences through a modern mental health lens. Other alumni, including Cher Lloyd and Rebecca Ferguson, have also spoken out, citing instances of humiliation and systemic bullying.

A spokesperson for "The X Factor" emphasized that "we take the welfare of everyone involved in our shows extremely seriously," and highlighted support measures that were in place during Terry's season.

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell revealed to the New York Times that he almost let Britney Spears leave her short-lived "X Factor" judging role, citing her discomfort with media attention and difficulty giving contestants negative feedback, despite her initial enthusiasm.