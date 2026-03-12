Friends close to the family of late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne say they are worried about how his wife and daughter are coping months after his death.

According to people familiar with the family, concern has grown around Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne after their appearance at the BRIT Awards 2026 in late February.

The two appeared on stage to honor Ozzy, who died last July from a heart attack while battling Parkinson's disease.

Several observers said the mother and daughter looked noticeably thinner during the event. A music industry source who knows the family told Page Six they were shocked by Kelly's appearance.

"I see these photos and it's horrifying," the source said. "I didn't recognize her."

The reaction from some commentators was also strong. One writer in The Times of London described the moment as alarming, questioning why Kelly appeared so frail while standing on stage beside her mother.

Sources close to the family say grief may be playing a major role in the changes people are seeing.

Kelly has previously explained that losing her father has deeply affected her daily life, including her eating habits. Sharon has also said her daughter has struggled since Ozzy's passing, PageSix reported.

"She lost her daddy," Sharon said previously. "She can't eat right now."

Friends say they are also concerned about Sharon's health and weight. The 73-year-old television personality has openly discussed her long history with weight loss treatments, including medication and gastric band surgery.

‘Horrifying’ photos of Kelly and Sharon Osbourne have left friends worrying: ‘Is there more to it beyond grief?’ https://t.co/AOfCsSl0el pic.twitter.com/bf2bGW4DvO — Page Six (@PageSix) March 11, 2026

Kelly Osbourne Responds to Appearance Criticism

Family insiders say Ozzy himself had once worried about Sharon's weight loss. According to one source, the rocker had urged his wife to stop using weight-loss injections after noticing how much weight she had lost.

Sharon has previously said Ozzy feared something might happen to her if she continued.

Kelly's weight has also changed over the years. She underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 and has spoken about trying to lose baby weight after giving birth to her son.

According to NewsBreak, at one point, she admitted she felt she had become "too gaunt" after losing too much weight.

People close to the family believe the grief after Ozzy's death has only made things harder. Kelly and Sharon spent time living together in England following the loss, leaning on each other during the difficult period.

Kelly later addressed online criticism about her appearance on Instagram, pushing back against what she called cruel speculation while she was grieving.

"There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something," she wrote.