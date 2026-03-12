Mickey Rourke is speaking out after a court ordered him to leave his Los Angeles rental home over nearly $60,000 in unpaid rent. The actor says he stopped paying because the property had serious problems that were never fixed.

Court records show that a judge ruled on March 9 in favor of Rourke's landlord, Eric T. Goldie. The decision canceled the rental agreement and gave Goldie possession of the property.

The judgment only covered control of the home and did not address the unpaid rent or the condition of the house.

Rourke, 73, shared his side of the story in a March 11 statement. The Oscar-nominated actor said he stopped paying rent after months of dealing with poor living conditions that he claims were ignored.

"The reason I stopped paying rent was because the living conditions in the house had become unacceptable," Rourke said. "For months there were serious problems that repeatedly went unaddressed despite my efforts to have them fixed."

He explained that the house had ongoing rodent problems and frequent plumbing and bathroom issues. According to Rourke, he repeatedly asked for repairs but said the problems were never fully resolved.

"Withholding rent was not a decision I made lightly," he added. "I simply could not continue paying for a house that was in such poor condition after so many attempts to have these issues corrected."

E! News reported that attorneys for Goldie were contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.

Mickey Rourke Denies Role in GoFundMe

The dispute began months earlier. A complaint filed in December stated that Rourke owed about $59,100 in unpaid rent and was given three days to either pay the balance or leave the property, Variety reported.

The filing also noted that the notice had been posted at the home and mailed to him because he was not there to receive it directly.

According to the complaint, Rourke began renting the house in March 2025. His monthly rent started at $5,200 and later increased to $7,000.

The situation gained wider attention earlier this year when a GoFundMe campaign appeared online claiming to raise money to help the actor pay his back rent.

The fundraiser was reportedly created by Liya‑Joelle Jones, who described the actor as going through a difficult time.

However, Rourke quickly denied any connection to the campaign and said he had no idea it existed. In a video shared on Instagram, he expressed frustration and embarrassment about the fundraiser.

"I don't want anybody's money. I don't want anybody to send me money," Rourke said. "I want you to get your money back."