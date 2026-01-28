Stephen Colbert has confirmed that his final episode of "The Late Show" will air on Thursday, May 21, 2026, ending more than a decade of hosting the CBS program.

Colbert revealed the specific end date during a taping of "Late Night With Seth Meyers" on Monday, which aired on Tuesday. The announcement provides a concrete conclusion to the show's cancellation, which CBS first announced in July 2025. The network said at that time that it was retiring the entire "The Late Show" franchise after 33 years on air, combining both David Letterman's tenure from 1993 to 2015 and Colbert's 11-year run.

The cancellation marks the end of an iconic late-night program. CBS described the decision as "purely a financial one," clarifying that the move had no connection to the show's content or viewership. The network stated that Colbert is "irreplaceable" and expressed pride that he made CBS his home, according to The Guardian.

During his appearance on Seth Meyers' show, Colbert reflected on the impending conclusion. "It feels real now," he told Meyers, noting that with only four months remaining. He emphasized his appreciation for the people he works with, mentioning specific crew members such as his long-time shoemaker, Tom Purcell, whom he has known since 1988.

Colbert spoke warmly about the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, where the show is taped. "There's no place like the Ed Sullivan Theater," he said, expressing his affection for the venue where he has spent the last decade hosting. He acknowledged that while comedy can be performed in many places, the personal relationships formed on the show matter most to him, the Rolling Stone reported.

The cancellation came as a surprise to many in the industry, given that "The Late Show" had been the number-one late-night program for nine consecutive seasons. Colbert took the helm of the show in 2015, succeeding the legendary David Letterman.

The announcement gives viewers and the show's production team nearly four months to prepare for the final broadcast. Colbert had previously indicated in July that he planned to continue hosting until the end of the broadcast season, saying he was "looking forward" to working with the show's staff through the remainder of their time together, as per CBS News.​