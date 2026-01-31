Actor Jason Biggs revealed that his wife Jenny Mollen's pregnancy served as the wake-up call that led him to sobriety during an appearance on The View on Friday, January 30, 2026.​

Biggs, who has been sober since 2017, opened up about his journey while promoting his directorial debut film, Untitled Home Invasion Romance. The 47-year-old actor explained that his struggle with alcohol and drugs consumed his thoughts long before he made the decision to get sober.​

When asked about what made him realize it was time to change, Biggs described his constant obsession with substance use. He explained that he was fortunate his bottom was not in the basement, meaning he was not arrested or caused public damage, though he acknowledged there was harm done, according to People. The actor said the snakes in his head never went away and kept getting worse, making it impossible for him to be present or focused.​

The turning point came when Mollen, whom he married in 2008, became pregnant with their first child. Instead of celebrating the news, Biggs went on a three-day binge over Memorial Day weekend, using cocaine and alcohol despite knowing his wife was pregnant.

That moment of recognizing his own destructive behavior became the catalyst he needed. Biggs credited that realization as the wake-up call that finally pushed him to take action. The couple now has two sons, Sid, 11, and Lazlo, 8.​​

Biggs shared important advice for people starting their sobriety journey. He said that while many people say you must get sober for yourself, he both agrees and disagrees with that statement, Page Six reported.

He explained that when first getting sober, the reason does not matter, whether it is for someone else or your family. However, he emphasized that in order to stay sober, you must do it for yourself. Biggs noted that his journey required four years of relapsing before the program finally clicked for him. His biggest piece of advice was simple: ask for help.​​

The actor has been open about his sobriety milestone, first sharing his one-year anniversary on Instagram in October 2018. He continues to speak publicly about his recovery journey to help others who may be struggling with similar challenges.

Biggs also revealed that addiction runs deeper than just substances, he still manages struggles with food and shopping, but remains committed to maintaining his sobriety, as per E! News.​​