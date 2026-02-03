At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Jamie Foxx made things awkward when he introduced his daughters to pop singer Chappell Roan. The teens were clearly uncomfortable with Roan's revealing dress. Foxx, 55, was at the Crypto.com Arena with his daughters Corinne Foxx, 31, and Anelise Bishop, 16, on the red carpet when the incident happened.

Roan started the moment by posing for pictures in a sheer burgundy Mugler dress with temporary tattoos on it. Atlanta Black Star says that Foxx walked up to the singer and told him that his daughters were "huge fans," while Roan said, "Hi, sorry." Foxx responded, "No, you good," Foxx said, and Anelise shook her head and made a weird face.

A person who was close to the scene said that Foxx's plans were not bad."They are your biggest fans. We don't mean no disrespect, but you guys are marvelous," and motioned for his daughters to come over. The girls slowly walked up to Roan and shook her hand. Then her glam team took her away.

Fans quickly responded to the video online, with a lot of them focusing on the singer's revealing outfit. "Wtf is she wearing," one person said, and another pointed out that Anelise was uncomfortable: "His daughter initially said no; it seemed like he made them go over and shake her hand... disgusting." Another user added, "Jamie ain't learned his lesson yet lol," referring to Foxx's past public relationships.

The Grammys night was a big deal for both the father and daughter, even though it was a little awkward. Roan's song "The Subway" was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year. Foxx's comedy special "What Had Happened Was..." was nominated for Best Comedy Album. This was Foxx's first stand-up release since his stroke in 2023.

Chappell Roan in custom Mugler. I knew the collection would translate better in a different color than the one chosen for the runway. pic.twitter.com/5MyHFuHEU8 — JEAN-MICHEL DAME (@Jeanmicheldame) February 2, 2026

Foxx's brief interaction on the red carpet showed how excited he was to introduce his daughters to up-and-coming talent.It demonstrates that it might be difficult to fulfill both obligations as a celebrity's admirer or supporter, and as a parent.

In other news, Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp have reportedly reunited just two months after their public breakup, sparking romance rumors. The couple, 57 and 30 respectively, were seen enjoying a night out at Nobu in Malibu, the same restaurant where they first debuted their relationship in 2023, according to Daily Mail.

Their January split followed Foxx's controversial Netflix comedy special, in which he joked about being "done with white girls," leading to public scrutiny over its impact on his relationship.

Huckstepp had been a steadfast presence during Foxx's recovery from a near-fatal stroke in 2023, and their recent outings, including a romantic Mexico trip, hinted at their reconciliation. The sighting at Nobu, where Foxx made Huckstepp laugh, now appears to confirm that the couple is back together.

