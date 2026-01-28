Sources say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having their worst fight yet, and the main issue is how much of their kids' lives should be open to the public.The source spoke to friends of the couple who said that the fight has gotten worse in the last few months and could put a lot of stress on their marriage if it isn't resolved.

RadarOnline says that things got worse after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in December that they would change the name of their foundation to Archewell Philanthropies.

They said this would help them and their kids do more charitable work around the world "as a family." People noticed that the couple's language had changed since they moved to California in 2020 and kept Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, mostly out of the public eye.

According to someone who knows the situation, the problem has come up again and again. The insider said that the disagreement was very personal, using the source's words.

"This is an issue where they are fundamentally pulling in different directions, and no matter how many times they think they have parked it, it resurfaces again," the source said. "That is why it has become their most brutal fight yet – it strikes at their identities as parents and what they believe their children's lives should look like."

"If neither of them is willing to bend, people around them fear it could be the thing that finally breaks the marriage. The love they have for Archie and Lilibet is unquestionable, but that same love makes every conversation heavier, more emotional, and far harder to resolve."

The public heavily scrutinized Harry's upbringing, shaping his position. He said his childhood was like "being in a zoo" and that it was hard to be around people all the time.

The publication noted that people close to Harry say his views are deeply held before quoting another insider. The source said, "Harry's protectiveness is rooted very deeply in what he experienced growing up, and those scars are still raw for him,."

The insider went on to explain how he feels about being a parent. "From his perspective, there is no middle ground on this – shielding Archie and Lilibet from that world is not optional, it is a core responsibility he believes he owes them as their father."

People say that Meghan, on the other hand, is more practical. The source said that she thinks total invisibility can make things worse, adding comments from another source. The source said, "Meghan is adamant that there is no carefully plotted agenda behind how the children appear." They also said that as Archewell becomes more family-oriented, she wants a "carefully managed level of visibility."

Friends of the couple say that the fight shows how Harry and Meghan deal with stress in different ways. RadarOnline says that one insider said, "Harry's reflex is to protect and pull inward, while Meghan's is to create, expand, and move forward." They also warned that the standoff is still one of the most unresolved issues in their marriage.

