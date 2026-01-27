Prince Harry's transition from royal duties to a life in Hollywood has been a dicey one, throwing up a fair few twists and turns that have left many wondering whether the Duke of Sussex's new venture is as good as he first believed it would be.

The former royal went from giving an emotional testimony in court in London about his long- running fight over privacy issues on Wednesday to being at the Sundance Film Festival with wife Meghan Markle just a few days later.

"For Harry to go from the hearing — and pleading for privacy — to then go to Sundance just days after is nuts," a Hollywood source told Page Six, referencing his legal fight against a British newspaper over Markle's time in England, which he called "absolute misery."

Since their move to Montecito, California, the couples multi-million deals with Netflix, Spotify, and other Hollywood partners have mostly come to nothing, so the Sussexes have been left without regular revenue streams.

At the same time, their Archewell Foundation has faced some difficulties in retaining staff and raising funds, which has resulted in a reorganization into Archewell Philanthropies.

Hollywood Success or Mirage?

Although Harry and Markle have attempted to balance charitable work with commercial ventures, the couple has faced setbacks. Their Netflix lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan" ended after two seasons, and Meghan's Spotify podcast Archetypes was axed in 2023 after just 12 episodes.

A source close to the couple told Page Six, "Harry's not really doing anything in America. It seems he is still very wrapped up in the past. There have been rumors that Harry is starting a business, but he and Meghan don't have the best track record."

Despite a reported $27 million in earnings from his 2023 memoir Spare, the Sussexes' California lifestyle remains costly. Security alone reportedly runs $2 million to $3 million annually, while their $10 million Montecito mansion carries additional staffing expenses.

Several projects are rumored to be in the works, such as a Netflix documentary in Africa and the "Polo" show.

However, the rumored projects have either not been launched at all, or at most, have lasted only one season. Yet, a film adaptation of Jasmine Guillory's The Wedding Date is still in the making.

Back home, Harry most of the time is occupied with Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

The family also engages in community work, including supporting the local One805 charity, where Harry has appeared at fundraisers and spoken about mental health and veteran issues.

Strained Royal Ties and Faux Tours

Harry's separation from the UK monarchy continues to complicate his public profile. Estranged from older brother Prince William and seeing King Charles only sporadically, Harry and Markle have undertaken trips abroad that critics call "faux royal tours."

Insider accounts suggest these trips, including visits to Colombia, Nigeria, and a planned return to Australia, are part of a continued reliance on royal branding.

"The real issue is how it all looks. Any visit would almost certainly be staged and received with the trappings of officialdom, regardless of the reality of Harry and Meghan's status," one source said, according to the UK Express.

Tensions within the monarchy have also intensified. Prince William, now actively shaping the royal agenda, has reportedly taken a tougher stance on the Sussexes' actions, including their international visits and public use of the Sussex titles.

Sources say William's strategy has reinforced the divide between the brothers, limiting Harry's influence within royal circles.