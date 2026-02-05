Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who used to be a powerful couple in Hollywood, seem to have moved on in their relationship. Sources say that if the right roles come along, the two may work together again.

An insider told the Daily Mail that the couple, who divorced in 2005 after Pitt's affair with Angelina Jolie became public, have become close friends again over the years.

The source said, "They would even work together," and "Probably not in a relationship onscreen, but they would share screen time if the parts were right."

People used to think Aniston and Pitt were the perfect couple in Hollywood. They got married in 2000 and divorced five years later. Pitt and Jolie broke up after Pitt had an affair with Jolie while they were filming "Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004." Their split was a time when the media was very interested in them and there were a lot of rumors in the tabloids.

Both stars put out a statement about their breakup at the time, saying that it wasn't based on tabloid rumors.

They made up and were seen together at the 2020 SAG Awards, where they were said to be on good terms. The insider said, "It is likely, if it hasn't already happened behind closed doors, that they will get together for future dinners with their new partners." Aniston is currently dating hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, and Pitt has been with actress Ines de Ramon for three years.

Curtis, who met Aniston through friends, seemed to be in love with her when he talked about her on Today. Public events have seen Pitt and Ramon together, such as the London premiere of his movie "F1."

An insider told the Daily Mail that Pitt and Jolie's renewed friendship is partly due to their long-running divorce settlement, which includes ongoing talks about their French winery. Reports say that the situation has made Pitt even more grateful for Aniston's support over the years.

Fans have speculated about a romantic reunion, but the source said any collaboration would be professional. "They are open to sharing the screen if the roles are right," the source said.

Hollywood is interested in seeing the former couple together again. Aniston and Pitt's changing friendship shows that even the most publicized relationships can change over time and with personal growth.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt is reportedly unhappy with how ex-wife Angelina Jolie continues to lavish their six children with luxury, including shopping sprees and vacations, a source told Yahoo! Entertainment.

The insider noted that Pitt would not be comfortable with the level of spending, while Jolie remains in control of the decisions. Since their 2016 split, Jolie, 50, has largely raised Maddox, 24; Pax, 22; Zahara, 21; Shiloh, 19; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17, providing them a more pampered upbringing than either she or Pitt experienced.

The source also warned that such indulgence could have long-term effects on the children's independence and personal development, though Jolie's net worth remains around $120 million despite ongoing legal disputes.

