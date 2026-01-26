Jennifer Aniston rarely comments on politics but harnessed her platform "Sunday" to talk about the fatal shooting of intensive care nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by a U.S. Border Patrol officer.

The 56-year-old Aniston posted a series of Stories, resharing a statement from Pretti's parents that was first shared by Senator Bernie Sanders.

As per Daily Mail, in the statement, Pretti's parents described the grief and frustration over their son's death. "We are heartbroken but also very angry," they said. "Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and also the American veterans whom he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital. Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately he will not be with us to see his impact. I do not throw around the hero term lightly. However his last thought and act was to protect a woman."

The parents pushed back against claims from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that their son had a weapon at the time of the shooting. "The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting," they said.

"Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. He has his phone in his right hand and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down all while being pepper sprayed."

Aniston also highlighted a message encouraging civic engagement. "To anyone who thinks calling your reps doesn't work ... the number to call is 202–224–3121. Call your two U.S. senators and one U.S. representative," she shared.

"One call might not change anything – but many calls absolutely could. It's like tug-of-war – one person pulling may not win, but you have a MUCH better chance if thousands pull simultaneously, even a little."

Other public figures, including Olivia Rodrigo, Stephen King, and Kathy Griffin, also voiced concern over the Minneapolis shooting. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said at a news conference, "Which side do you want to be on? The side of an all-powerful federal government that could kill, injure, menace and kidnap its citizens off the streets, or on the side of a nurse at the VA hospital who died bearing witness to such government."

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino defended the officers' actions, stating, "When someone makes the choice to come into an active law enforcement scene, interfere, obstruct, delay or assault law enforcement officer and – and they bring a weapon to do that – that is a choice that that individual made," according to the AP.

Pretti's death continues to draw national attention, with Aniston's rare political statement bringing the Minneapolis shooting into the spotlight for her 44.7 million followers.