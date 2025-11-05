Hollywood stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are set to reunite for a new installment in the popular "The Mummy" movie franchise, nearly 26 years after the original film's release.

Both actors are in talks to reprise their iconic roles of Rick and Evelyn O'Connell, bringing back the adventure and excitement fans remember from the 1999 film and its 2001 sequel, "The Mummy Returns."​

The upcoming film will be directed by the duo known as Radio Silence, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who have earned acclaim for directing recent horror hits such as "Ready or Not" and the latest "Scream" movies. The screenplay is written by David Coggeshall, recognized for his work on titles like "Orphan: First Kill" and "The Deliverance."​

This new "The Mummy" movie marks Fraser's first return to the franchise in 17 years, after starring in 2008's "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor." For Rachel Weisz, this will be her first time back in the role after 24 years. The franchise, with its mix of thrilling action and supernatural elements, remains beloved by fans and has grossed over $1 billion worldwide, including spin-offs like "The Scorpion King."​

Universal Pictures had previously attempted a reboot of the franchise in 2017 with Tom Cruise in the lead, aiming to launch a broader "Dark Universe" of monster films. However, that reboot did not meet expectations, leading to the cancellation of the Dark Universe plans. Now, Universal is refocusing on the original stars and storyline that first captivated audiences.​

While the plot details and release date for the new film have yet to be announced, both Fraser and Weisz's involvement, along with the experienced directors and fresh script, have sparked excitement among fans eager to revisit the thrilling world of ancient curses and heroic adventures. Universal has not commented officially on the project yet, but insiders confirm the film is moving forward with the key cast and creative team on board.​

This rekindling of the beloved franchise offers a nostalgic return to action-packed storytelling with familiar faces, promising to bring a new chapter to the saga that once thrilled moviegoers around the world.