HBO is developing a live-action "Baldur's Gate 3" TV series with "The Last of Us" co-creator Craig Mazin set to create, write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner.

The series, currently titled "Baldur's Gate," is being developed as a continuation of Larian Studios' 2023 Game of the Year-winning RPG rather than a direct retelling of the game's story. Set in the "Dungeons & Dragons" universe and produced with Hasbro Entertainment, the show will pick up after the events of "Baldur's Gate 3," exploring new adventures in the Forgotten Realms while drawing heavily from the game's ending.

Mazin, who previously led HBO's hit adaptations "The Last of Us" and "Chernobyl," will once again work with the network under his overall deal, with the "Baldur's Gate" project expected to follow his upcoming third season of "The Last of Us," which is widely believed to be the show's last, according to Deadline.

Hasbro Entertainment executives Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, and Gabriel Marano are on board as executive producers, while Wizards of the Coast story head Chris Perkins will consult to ensure the series stays true to D&D lore.

Rather than reintroduce the original game's party from the very beginning, the series will focus on a fresh group of lower-level heroes who rise in power across the season, in line with classic tabletop campaigns. Fan-favorite characters from "Baldur's Gate 3" are expected to appear in key roles, sometimes as allies and sometimes as antagonists, reflecting their elevated status in the world following the game's conclusion, Polygon reported.

Mazin has reportedly invested hundreds of hours into "Baldur's Gate 3" and described the chance to extend its story as a "dream come true," praising Larian Studios head Swen Vincke and the team's adaptation of "Dungeons & Dragons."

HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi said the network is "excited to continue" its collaboration with Mazin, citing his passion for the source material and his track record in building rich genre worlds as key reasons for backing the project. No casting, filming timeline, or release window has been announced, but Mazin plans to reach out to the original game's cast about possible involvement, as per The Verge.