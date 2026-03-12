Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton are once again making headlines, but this time it is due to a brief encounter that took place on the streets of New York City.

According to reporting by Atlanta Black Star, the longtime political couple was spotted walking along Madison Avenue on March 9, accompanied by staff and Secret Service agents, when a seemingly accidental interaction between the two caught the attention of bystanders and quickly spread online.

The sighting came weeks after both Clintons testified behind closed doors before the House Oversight Committee in connection with an investigation involving the files of late financier Jeffrey Epstein. During that session, Hillary Clinton reportedly drew attention after details from the hearing were leaked by Lauren Boebert, prompting her to briefly leave the room with her lawyer.

Meanwhile, a separate moment from Bill Clinton's testimony also circulated widely online. During the hearing, he was reportedly shown a photograph of himself sitting in a hot tub with a woman and told lawmakers he did not recall the moment, fueling renewed discussion about past controversies, including his affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Fox News reported that the Clintons made another public appearance shortly after those developments. As the group approached an intersection along Madison Avenue, Bill Clinton appeared to accidentally nudge Hillary Clinton toward the street as traffic passed nearby. She looked briefly startled but quickly regained her footing and continued walking.

READ MORE: Hillary Clinton's Anniversary Love Note to Bill Sparks Lewinsky Lashback

Moments later, however, the encounter became more awkward when Bill Clinton, seemingly caught off guard, bumped into her again from behind as she paused near the crosswalk. Realizing they would not make it across in time, the pair stepped back toward the curb.

Bystanders captured the moment on video, and the clip soon went viral online, prompting a wave of reactions on social media.

One viewer defended the former president's actions, writing on X, "The man is old. He's probably being moved by [a] breeze and can't stand for too long. Cut him some slack."

Others took a more mocking tone. Another commenter joked, "I bet that happens a lot."

A third user quipped, "Billy saw his opening," while another added, "Too many cameras to take his opportunity."

Speculation intensified as one post bluntly declared, "He's done with her," suggesting tension within the couple's decades-long marriage.

Bill and Hillary Clinton married on Oct. 11, 1975, and their relationship has remained a frequent subject of public fascination throughout their political careers. Bill Clinton was elected president in 1992 and later faced impeachment proceedings in 1998 following revelations about his relationship with Lewinsky.

📜 TODAY IN HISTORY | Oct 8, 1998



US House of Representatives voted to launch impeachment hearings against President Bill Clinton for lying about his affair with Monica Lewinsky. The scandal shook American politics and exposed the dirty life of US politicians.#ClintonLewinsky pic.twitter.com/Hzhg34MOKI — Today In History (@TodayHistoryPTV) October 8, 2025

Although the House of Representatives adopted two articles of impeachment, the Senate ultimately acquitted him.

In a recent essay reflecting on the past scandal, Lewinsky wrote about the renewed attention surrounding figures linked to the Epstein investigation.

"While many people —especially women—felt similarly, few others, if any, knew what I knew. Knew what the survivors were about to experience being at the center of a government document dump," she wrote.

Lewinsky also added, "Sure, yes, Bill Clinton's name had resurfaced in the news at some point in late fall in connection with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. But that felt distant from my personal narrative."

Bill and Hillary Clinton have denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Still, moments like the viral sidewalk encounter continue to draw public scrutiny as their decades-long partnership remains closely watched, particularly in light of their connections to controversial figures like Epstein and Maxwell.

READ MORE: Bill and Hillary Clinton Decline to Testify in Jeffrey Epstein Probe, May Face Legal Consequences