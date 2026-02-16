Whoopi Goldberg briefly attempted to walk off the set of "The View" during a heated discussion about an Olympic athlete's cheating confession, prompting producers to cut to commercial.

According to Atlanta Black Star, tensions rose during a "Hot Topics" segment centered on Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid, who admitted to infidelity shortly after winning a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics in Italy.

In a live interview following his medal win, Lægreid said, "Six months ago, I met the love of my life, the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago, I made the biggest mistake of my life and was unfaithful." He added, "I told her about it a week ago. It's been the worst week of my life. I had the gold medal in life."

His ex-girlfriend later addressed the situation publicly. In a statement cited by ESPN, she said, "I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it."

Back at the table, Goldberg appeared visibly frustrated as co-hosts debated whether the confession overshadowed the athlete's achievement. After reviewing parts of the ex-girlfriend's statement, Goldberg remarked, "I'm confused by all of it."

Co-host Joy Behar weighed in on the timeline of the relationship, saying, "The main thing, Whoopi, he's with the girl six months and he's cheating on her already."

As the discussion continued, Sunny Hostin added jokingly, "He loves her! On the world stage, he apologized for his behavior! Why doesn't she take him back?"

According to People, co-host Ana Navarro attempted to keep Goldberg engaged, telling her, "Stay with us, Whoopi! Stay with us!"

Moments later, Goldberg rotated in her chair and began to rise, gesturing off-camera as she declared, "I'm out." The audience reacted with laughter as she hovered between sitting and standing.

Behar responded, "Whoopi, you're excused. You're excused from this conversation. Take a nap."

"Please, yes," Goldberg replied, before concluding, "You know what? I'll get this all straightened out. We'll be right back."

The show then cut to commercial. Online reactions quickly followed. One viewer wrote, "Whoopi nearly walked out of The View? AGAIN???" Another commented, "Whoopi is right. It's a bad story to cover when there are more interesting Olympic stories."

The moment adds to a series of on-air exchanges that have spotlighted Goldberg's candid moderating style, as discussions about the Olympic love triangle continue to trend.

