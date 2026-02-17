Jada Pinkett Smith is pushing back against what she calls "nonsense" claims that she threatened musician Bilaal Salaam at a birthday party five years ago.

In new court papers, the actress asked a judge to throw out Salaam's $3 million lawsuit, arguing that his accusations are false and meant to harm her family's name.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, Pinkett Smith said the claims are "false, uncorroborated, and made to generate attention as part of an ongoing public campaign of harassment" aimed at her and her family.

She also argued that the lawsuit is trying to punish her for her "constitutionally protected speech on a matter of intense public interest about her family."

Salaam filed the lawsuit in November 2025. He claims the alleged threat happened on Sept. 25, 2021, during a birthday party for Will Smith at the Regency Calabasas Common.

Salaam, who has described himself as Smith's "best friend for nearly 40 years," said Pinkett Smith approached him with members of her entourage and told him he would "end up missing or catch a bullet" if he kept "telling her personal business."

Pinkett Smith denies this account. In her motion to dismiss, she insisted she never mentioned Salaam by name when the alleged incident unfolded. She also accused him of having a "fixation" on the Smith family.

Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of Retaliation

The lawsuit goes further than the alleged threat. Salaam claims Pinkett Smith launched a "retaliatory campaign" against him after he refused to help with crisis management following Smith's highly publicized slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

He says he was pressured to "work something out" and to "end this feud before you get physically hurt" in connection with a memoir he planned to release.

Salaam is also suing Pinkett Smith for intentional infliction of emotional distress. He alleges that her public denial of certain claims he made about Smith damaged his reputation and caused him emotional and financial harm.

In the filing, he says his health declined and his career suffered because of what he describes as her "malicious, intentional, and reckless conduct," Yahoo reported.

This is not the first time Salaam has made headlines with claims about the Smith family. In 2023, a representative for Will Smith denied earlier allegations made by Salaam, calling them "completely fabricated" and "unequivocally false."