Brooks Nader is opening up about a frightening health scare that happened midair while she was flying to St. Barts to celebrate her 29th birthday.

The model and former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant suffered a severe case of food poisoning during a private jet flight, according to posts shared by her sister, Sarah Jane Nader, on Instagram stories Feb. 15.

Photos showed Brooks lying on the floor of the plane, wrapped in a blanket as family members cared for her.

"Very touch & go," Sarah Jane wrote over one image, adding, "Food poisoning: 1. Brooksie: 0."

Another clip showed Brooks sipping from a cup while their father helped her drink. Sarah Jane captioned the moment, "The things Breaux Nader has to deal with smh," making light of the stressful situation, E! News reported.

Paramedics were waiting when the plane landed in St. Barts. A photo shared after arrival showed an ambulance on the tarmac.

Brooks later joked about the ordeal, writing, "If you don't get picked up in an ambulance when u land are u even having fun???"

Brooks Nader Parties on Yacht After Food Poisoning Scare

According to Daily Mail, despite the scare, Brooks reassured fans that she recovered quickly. She posted a sunlit selfie from a boat and shared that she "made it out alive."

Soon after, she was back on her feet celebrating with her sisters — Mary Holland Nader and Grace Ann Nader — enjoying water activities, including tubing, and watching fireworks during the birthday festivities.

The trip marked a milestone for the model, who recently spoke about embracing her age and natural look.

In an interview with Us Weekly published Feb. 13, Brooks shared that she dissolved her lip and cheek filler after feeling pressure to look perfect in Hollywood.

"I honestly felt really good about it," she said. "I feel like I get a lot of the comments that are like, 'You look 40.' I'm like, 'What? I don't want to be 40.'"

Now, she says she feels more confident. "For right now, I'm loving my smile and how I'm looking," Brooks added. "I feel like I'm looking like my old self again."

The health scare comes during a busy time for Brooks. She stars in the Hulu reality series Love Thy Nader alongside her sisters, and she has been filming the upcoming comedy "The Fifth Wheel."