Disturbing bodycam footage shows former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn breaking down in tears and vomiting at his home days before his arrest for the murder of his wife, Ashley Flynn.

A source familiar with the footage told Radar Online that Caleb Flynn "kept asking over and over if his wife was 'gone' and then continued to say, 'Oh my God.'"

The video, released by the Tipp City Police Department, shows officers responding to Flynn's 911 call, in which he claimed a burglar had shot his wife. A dashcam and bodycam captured the moments after police arrived at his home, with some footage blurred inside the house.

In the clip, Flynn called his mother-in-law to inform her that Ashley was "gone." The source recounted, "She's gone, someone broke in and shot her." He also told her that the officers "said no one can come into the house," though he was allowed to call her.

At one point, Flynn was seen vomiting following a phone call. Later, he went outside to meet his mother-in-law, and the footage captured their emotional embrace. She told him, "I don't understand," as both were visibly crying.

A source told Radar Online that Flynn expressed concern for his children, saying, "I don't know what to do," about their well-being. "She [his mother-in-law] agreed with him, noting she was unsure of what to do either." Officers then checked on the children, who had been asleep at the time.

The video also shows police questioning Flynn about firearms in the home. He admitted to owning a pellet gun and a shotgun. Officers instructed colleagues to stay with him at all times, as they were suspicious from the start.

Per TMZ, Flynn was arrested on February 19 and charged with murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence for allegedly staging the crime scene to resemble a burglary.

His attorney, L. Patrick Mulligan, said, "We are both disappointed and concerned about the short timeline and seeming rush to judgment in this case. When the government runs out of leads or can't develop leads and looks at a surviving spouse in cases such as these, the chance of a wrongful conviction increases."

Flynn pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 26. He remains in jail on a $2 million bond.