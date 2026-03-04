Actress Lily Collins has been open about how she has gotten over an eating disorder as she gets ready to play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming biopic. This has made fans and people in Hollywood worry about the pressures of playing the famous star's famously thin body.

Radar Online says that Collins wrote a heartfelt Instagram post about her own struggles during Eating Disorder Awareness Week.

In her post, she wrote, "I want to take a moment to acknowledge Eating Disorder Awareness Week... as someone who has struggled with an eating disorder ⁠– and was able to tell the story of so many others like me through my character in To the Bone ⁠– I've always advocated for more awareness and understanding surrounding eating disorders so no one has to struggle in silence or shame," per People.

"Recovering looks different for everyone and is an ongoing process, but through the help of organizations like @neda (the National Eating Disorders Association) and films like To the Bone, I've learned to connect with others who share similar experiences and feel less alone," she added.

Collins further reflected on the emotional weight of her new role. "Speaking out and opening up about my history with eating disorders was and is one of the most terrifying but rewarding experiences of my life. If every time I share my story, it helps even one person on their recovery journey, it is beyond worth it."

A source close to Collins emphasized the pressures she faces portraying Hepburn. "Lily understands the responsibility that comes with playing Audrey Hepburn. Audrey's image is so ingrained in popular culture – the tiny waist, the ballet flats, the elegance. There is inevitably going to be commentary about whether Lily matches that physically."

The insider added, "That kind of focus can be challenging for anyone, especially someone who has been open about struggling with body image in the past. There's pressure in biopics to visually transform, and with Audrey, that expectation is amplified because her look was so iconic."

Collins has previously addressed the roots of her illness, tying it to perfectionism and control. "When I was younger, I wanted to reach this image of what I thought perfection was, and I equated that with – well, with what you see in the media, you think body shape has a lot do with being perfect. I wanted to control how I got there," she said.

She continued, "At that time, I was dealing with high school and relationships, and you're very out of control at that stage in your life. How do you feel in control? Well, I controlled how I ate and looked. Then, as I grew older, I realized that perfection doesn't exist, and my priorities have shifted because I want a family one day. I don't want these self-imposed issues to affect whether or not I can have kids – because the reality is you can't have children when you're ill like that."

