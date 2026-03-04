Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is once again at the center of public fascination — this time over a decades-old romance revealed by former television host John Tesh.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Tesh recently shared intimate details about his relationship with Winfrey in the 1970s, long before her four-decade partnership with Stedman Graham.

Tesh told Page Six that he dated Winfrey when both were journalists in Nashville, Tennessee, working at competing stations — he at WSM-TV and she at WTVF-TV. Reflecting on covering the same assignments, he said, "It was like, 'OK, this makes this a lot of fun.'"

He described the social climate of the time, stating it was "very uncomfortable back then for an African-American woman and a very, very white guy" to be dating.

Tesh said their relationship often required humor to navigate public reactions. "It became a joke between us," said Tesh. "Because we would work all day and then, like we really saw each other once a week, and she or I would say, 'Hey, which restaurant do you want to empty tonight?'"

He added context about the cultural landscape, saying interracial dating at the time "was unusual in the South. My whole family grew up in the South, and so I was obviously aware of that."

When asked about the intimacy of their relationship, Tesh responded, "I don't even remember us kissing! We were really, really close friends."

The revelation surprised many fans who primarily associate Winfrey with Graham, whom she has dated since 1986. Some social media users expressed disbelief. "WTH never knew they dated," said one person, while another wrote, "I don't remember them going out."

Others were more skeptical. "Oh please, they never dated! Stedman's been her 'man' forever," one commenter said.

Another reaction read, "I NEVA heard they were dating. Wow! Oprah was all over the place with her male companions."

Some people accepted Tesh's account. In response to criticism that he "dated down," one defender wrote, "Considering she went on to become the most successful woman in the world and the greatest pop-culture icon of all time, I think he dated up."

Skepticism also surfaced regarding Tesh's claim about restaurant reactions. "I grew up in the south! I think he's exaggerating or he's making it up! People didn't flee restaurants when a mixed couple sat down to order! At least not wide spread, as he insinuated!"

Tesh said the couple ultimately parted due to work schedules before he moved to New York and Los Angeles. Winfrey later rose to global fame through The Oprah Winfrey Show.