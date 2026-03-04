The cause of death for Martin Short's daughter has been confirmed one week after her tragic passing.

According to her death certificate, Katherine Hartley Short died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The document was released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and obtained by TMZ. She was 42.

Katherine died on Feb. 23 at her Hollywood Hills home. The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews responded to a reported shooting at about 6:41 p.m, PageSix reported.

When first responders arrived, they confirmed the death of a woman at the scene.

Law enforcement sources said Katherine was found behind a locked bedroom door with a note and a gun nearby.

A close friend had called authorities for a welfare check after not hearing from her for 24 hours. Dispatch audio shared by media outlets captured the friend explaining they could not enter the bedroom.

Martin Short's Family 'Devastated'

In a statement shared with Us Weekly, a representative for the "Only Murders in the Building" actor said, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short.

The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Katherine worked as a social work therapist and had earned her master's degree. She spent about 10 years in the mental health field and also worked part-time at Amae Health clinic.

Court records show she legally changed her name to Katherine Elizabeth Hartley in 2012. In those documents, she explained, "My father is a public figure. I am a psychiatric social worker."

Neighbors said they saw no clear signs that she was struggling. "Katherine was a private person but that doesn't mean she wasn't friendly," one neighbor shared. "She was quite outgoing."

Martin Short adopted Katherine in 1982 with his late wife, Nancy Dolman. The couple also adopted two sons, Oliver and Henry. Dolman died of ovarian cancer in 2010 at age 58.

Since his daughter's death, Short has kept a low profile. The 75-year-old actor postponed comedy shows with longtime friend Steve Martin and was absent from the 2026 SAG Awards.