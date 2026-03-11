Celebrity chef and television personality Anne Burrell reportedly left behind a private journal describing emotional struggles in the months leading up to her death, according to new details that have emerged about the Food Network star's final days.

Burrell, known for hosting Worst Cooks in America and appearing on Iron Chef America, died in June 2025 at age 55. Authorities later ruled her death a suicide following a toxicology report, according to reporting from OK! Magazine.

According to the report, investigators discovered a journal and a note near the scene when Burrell was found unresponsive at her Brooklyn home. The chef's husband, Stuart Claxton, reportedly discovered her after noticing something unusual in their bedroom.

Authorities said Claxton told police he became concerned after noticing an uncommon detail in the room. He reportedly "noticed that the bed was made in their room, which is not normal," per People.

According to the outlet, Claxton then found Burrell in the bathroom of the home with medication scattered nearby.

A report cited in the outlet described the scene investigators encountered. Burrell was discovered "with a bunch of over-the-counter pills on the floor."

The journal was reportedly left on top of the neatly made bed, investigators said. The discovery of the writings and note revealed that the chef may have been privately documenting emotional pain that was not widely known among friends or family.

Authorities later determined that Burrell died after ingesting a combination of substances. According to the medical examiner's the substances included ethanol, diphenhydramine, cetirizine and amphetamine.

The compounds include alcohol as well as antihistamines commonly used in allergy medications, along with a stimulant medication used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Despite the tragic circumstances, those close to Burrell reportedly told investigators that her death came as a shock.

According to police statements cited in the report, Claxton said Burrell had "never attempted suicide in the past" and had never "talked about it" before.

Sources also told the publication that Burrell had been navigating professional stress in the months before her death.

An insider described how the chef spoke about the pressures of the television industry. The source said she "talked about her job as a competitive cesspool."

According to the report, Burrell had recently been considering a break from reality television and was exploring new creative outlets, including acting and improvisational comedy.

Following her death, Burrell's family released a statement remembering the chef for her warmth and vibrant personality.

The family reflected on her impact in a public tribute. "Her smile lit up every room she entered," the statement read.

They continued honoring her influence on loved ones and fans alike. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Burrell leaves behind Claxton and his son from a previous relationship. The couple married in 2021 after meeting through the dating app Bumble several years earlier.