Chef Anne Burrell left a handwritten note that police describe as "suicidal" on the morning she died, and investigators say they also recovered multiple troubling entries in a personal journal from her bedroom, according to newly released reports.

The note was found on a dresser in the primary bedroom of Burrell's Brooklyn home and was dated the same day the 55-year-old chef was discovered unresponsive in June 2025, an NYPD investigator wrote in a report cited in new coverage this week.

The document reportedly referenced her state of mind and included language that officers interpreted as indicating an intent to harm herself. In the same bedroom, police also found a journal that contained earlier entries they described as "suicidal" in nature, suggesting she had been struggling emotionally for some time before her death, according to People.

Burrell, a longtime Food Network personality and star of "Worst Cooks in America," was known for her bold cooking style, spiky blond hair, and energetic on-screen presence across multiple series and specials.

Over her decades-long career, she worked in acclaimed New York kitchens, taught on television, and became a familiar face to home cooks who followed her guidance on Italian-inspired dishes and culinary technique.

The chef was found unconscious at her home on the morning of June 17, 2025, after officers responded to a 911 call, authorities previously said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, NBC News reported.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner later ruled that she died by suicide, determining her cause of death as acute intoxication from a combination of substances, including diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine, according to records released over the summer.

The newly reported details about the note and journal emerged in a police document obtained and published this week, offering the clearest picture yet of what investigators found inside the home.

The report does not indicate that a criminal investigation is underway, and officials have not suggested any foul play in connection with the death. Authorities also have not released the full contents of the note or journal, citing privacy considerations for Burrell's family.

Burrell's relatives and colleagues have focused on honoring her legacy, describing her as a vibrant chef and mentor whose work reached millions of viewers, as per the New York Times.