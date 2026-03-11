A playful video posted by model and television personality Chrissy Teigen has sparked debate online after she jokingly addressed her husband, singer John Legend, using a phrase commonly directed at pets.

The couple, who have been married for nearly 13 years, frequently share glimpses of their home life with fans. But a recent clip posted by Teigen on March 7 drew mixed reactions from viewers who felt the joke crossed a line.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the moment occurred in a social media post dedicated to the family's dogs — Pearl, Petey, Pebbles and Dudley. The carousel of photos and videos featured several scenes of their children interacting with the pets, including their daughter, Esti, spending time with Pearl and their son, Miles, running with Petey.

One particular clip, however, became the focus of online criticism.

The video shows Legend bending down in a park field to pick up dog droppings while Teigen films from behind the camera. In the footage, she repeatedly praises her husband as he completes the task.

Teigen could be heard encouraging him while recording the moment. "Good job, good owner," she said repeatedly.

Some viewers interpreted the tone as playful encouragement, but others felt the language resembled the way someone might praise a dog rather than a spouse. Sources say that some social media users said the remark sounded like Teigen was calling her husband a "good boy."

The clip quickly generated reactions from viewers, with some criticizing Teigen's sense of humor.

One user expressed disapproval in a comment circulating online. "She is horrible."

Another commenter reacted with confusion about seeing the Grammy-winning singer performing such a mundane chore. "Something about John Legend having to pick up dog poo in this world – unsettles me."

Others appeared more amused than offended by the moment.

One viewer reacted with surprise while acknowledging the relatability of the situation. "Oh my goodness! John Legend picking up dog poop?! You celebs really are 'just like us.' Dogs are the best!"

While the viral clip prompted backlash from some viewers, Legend has previously spoken publicly about appreciating his wife's humor.

During a 2023 appearance on the podcast "Call Her Daddy," the singer reflected on how laughter plays a role in their relationship.

Legend described the importance of humor in their marriage. "It just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh," he said. "It makes every experience — even when you go through the worst things, when they have a sense of humor, it just makes life better."

Teigen has frequently teased her husband on social media over the years, including past jokes referencing the animated character Arthur due to perceived similarities in appearance.

Despite occasional public teasing, the couple's long-running relationship — which began nearly two decades ago — continues to be a frequent topic of discussion among fans online.