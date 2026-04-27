King Charles III and Queen Camilla's upcoming visit to the United States briefly faced uncertainty after a shooting disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner over the weekend. However, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the trip will still move forward as planned.

The royal couple, aged 77 and 78, is scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C., on April 27 for a four-day state visit. The trip marks a key moment as the United States prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its independence, while also highlighting long-standing ties between the two nations.

Concerns arose after gunfire broke out during the high-profile dinner on April 25, leaving one Secret Service agent injured.

The situation caused a swift security response, with officials escorting US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other leaders out of the ballroom. Despite the incident, officials on both sides moved quickly to review safety plans.

According to IB Times, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, "Following discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day, and acting on advice of Government, we can confirm the State Visit by Their Majesties will proceed as planned."

JUST IN: King Charles' US visit under review after White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting.... pic.twitter.com/5GVkeYAnZ2 — Sergeant News Network (@sgtnewsnetwork) April 26, 2026

King Charles to Visit the US

The statement also expressed appreciation for the rapid response. "The King and Queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case and are looking forward to the visit getting underway tomorrow," it added.

Reports indicate that King Charles and Queen Camilla privately reached out to President Trump and the First Lady following the shooting, showing support after the alarming event.

Authorities have identified the suspect as a 31-year-old man from California who was taken into custody at the scene. He is expected to face multiple charges, including using a firearm during a violent crime. Officials believe he acted alone, though a clear motive has not yet been shared.

President Trump later addressed the incident, praising law enforcement for their quick action. "Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely," he said, adding that all key officials were safe, People reported.

The royal visit will include several major events, such as a private tea, a garden gathering, and a ceremonial military review.

King Charles is also expected to deliver a historic speech to a joint session of Congress, becoming only the second British monarch to do so after Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple will also attend a state dinner at the White House and travel to New York and Virginia for additional engagements. These include a visit to One World Trade Center and community events celebrating American culture.