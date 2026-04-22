Darrell Sheets, the "Storage Wars" cast member known as "The Gambler," died at age 67 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, police said.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department said officers responded around 2 a.m. on Apr. 22 to a home in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive after a report of a deceased person. When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the department's Criminal Investigations Unit responded and that the body was turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office. Authorities said the case remains under investigation and that Sheets' family was notified, according to US Magazine.

Potential Online Harassment

New reporting also says police are looking into claims that Sheets had been cyberbullied before his death. Co-star Rene Nezhoda said Sheets had been targeted online and that he hoped investigators would examine the cyberbullying claims as part of the case.

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The report said Nezhoda described the harassment as relentless and urged accountability for people who bully public figures online.

The Ashley's Reality Roundup reported that Sheets had posted troubling messages on Facebook in March in which he said he was being cyberbullied and warned that if anything happened to him, certain people would be responsible.

The outlet said Sheets wrote that people were showing up at his work and that police were aware of the situation, although it also noted that Facebook allowed the impersonation and harassment he described.

Sheets was a longtime fixture on A&E's "Storage Wars" and became one of the show's best-known buyers. Entertainment Weekly reported that he appeared in 163 episodes, making him one of the most recognizable personalities associated with the series.

Before his death, Sheets had faced serious health problems, including a heart attack and congestive heart failure, which he discussed publicly in past years, as per TMZ. Earlier coverage also said he was hospitalized after another heart attack in 2024.

A&E and other entertainment outlets described him as a fan favorite, and the official "Storage Wars" Facebook page posted a statement mourning his death. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner as the investigation continues.