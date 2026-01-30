British actress Helena Bonham Carter has officially joined the cast of HBO's "The White Lotus" Season 4, alongside actors Chris Messina and Marissa Long, HBO confirmed on January 29, 2026.

The Emmy-winning anthology series will film its fourth season in France, marking a return to Europe after the third season's Thailand setting. Bonham Carter joins previously announced cast members Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Alexander Ludwig, and AJ Michalka for the upcoming installment.

Production is scheduled to begin at the end of April 2026 and continue through October at Château de la Messardière, a 19th-century palace-turned-luxury hotel in Saint-Tropez. The château, part of the exclusive Airelles Collection, sits on 32 acres overlooking Saint-Tropez Bay with views of Ramatuelle's vineyards and Pampelonne beaches.

Additional filming will take place in Paris, with sources suggesting the Cannes Film Festival may factor into the storyline, according to The Guardian.

Bonham Carter, 59, brings considerable prestige to the production with two Academy Award nominations for "The King's Speech" and "The Wings of the Dove." She has earned nine Golden Globe nominations and five Emmy nominations, including two for her portrayal of Princess Margaret in Netflix's "The Crown." Her extensive filmography includes iconic roles in the "Harry Potter" franchise as Bellatrix Lestrange, Tim Burton films, "Fight Club," "Sweeney Todd," and "Ocean's 8."

As with previous seasons, HBO is keeping character details and plot specifics tightly guarded. The series follows creator Mike White's established formula of depicting a week at a fictional luxury resort, examining the dynamics between privileged guests and staff through dark comedy and social satire, Veranda reported.

Season 3 of "The White Lotus" achieved record viewership and garnered 23 Emmy nominations. The anthology series has previously filmed in Hawaii for Season 1, Sicily for Season 2, and Thailand for Season 3.

Series creator Mike White serves as writer, director, and executive producer for Season 4, with David Bernad and Mark Kamine as executive producers. White mentioned last year he wanted to move away from the "crashing waves against rocks" theme that characterized previous seasons.

With filming extending through October 2026, Season 4 is expected to premiere in early 2027, likely in February or March based on previous production timelines, as per Mashable.