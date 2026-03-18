Kate Cassidy appears to be opening her heart again more than a year after the death of Liam Payne, sharing glimpses of a new relationship on social media.

On March 16, Cassidy posted a TikTok video featuring a mystery man identified as Michael. In the clip, the two walk together before he lifts her in a playful, bridal-style spin.

The video used the song "Hopelessly Devoted to You" by Olivia Newton-John, while Cassidy added a simple black heart emoji in the caption, ENews reported.

Just days earlier, she shared another video with the same man, writing "Ugh" along with heart emojis. The posts quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom have followed Cassidy's journey since Payne's passing in 2024.

The former One Direction member died at age 31 after a fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Cassidy and Payne had been in a relationship for two years at the time.

Over a year after Liam Payne tragically died at 31, Kate Cassidy—whom he was dating at the time of his death—debuted a new relationship on social media. https://t.co/Bm4PjJ4QCC pic.twitter.com/2mw65CtDin — E! News (@enews) March 17, 2026

Read more: Kate Cassidy Reveals the Emotional Reason She Left Liam Payne in Argentina Before His Death

Fans Support Kate Cassidy's Healing Journey

Since then, Cassidy has been open about her grief, often sharing updates about how she has been coping. Her latest posts suggest a new chapter, one that includes moving forward while still honoring the past.

Support from fans poured in under her videos. One commenter, who described themselves as a young widow, encouraged Cassidy, saying she deserves to feel love again while still remembering Liam. Others simply noted how happy she looked, pointing out that her smile seemed genuine and light.

Cassidy herself has spoken about the complexity of healing. According to Yahoo, in a Valentine's Day post earlier this year, she shared a message about grief that resonated with many. "You don't move on from grief," she wrote.

"You move forward with it, carrying love in a different form. Keep living. Keep going. Live your life as fully as you possibly can."

Meanwhile, those close to Payne have also continued to speak about life after his death.

His former bandmate Harry Styles recently shared that the loss pushed him to reflect deeply on his own life. He said honoring loved ones means continuing to live fully.