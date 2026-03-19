Kumail Nanjiani, an actor and comedian, has spoken out against rumors that he had an affair with Michelle Obama, saying the claims are false and unlikely.

Nanjiani, who has been married to his writing partner Emily V. Gordon since 2007, told The List that the rumor has no basis in reality. He mentioned that he never met the first lady during a red carpet interview at the 2026 Academy Awards.

He elaborated further in a 2025 appearance on the "So True with Caleb Hearon" podcast, recounting how his wife first learned of the false story. She heard about it when a friend pulled her aside and asked if it was true, Nanjiani explained. He added a blunt assessment of the claim, "Michelle Obama would be "slumming it" if she cheated on her husband with me."

The comedian's remarks highlight how the Obamas, despite being frequent targets of public gossip, rarely comment on absurd allegations. The couple's marriage, celebrated widely, has nonetheless been subject to speculation since Barack Obama's presidency.

Michelle Obama has previously addressed public perceptions of her marriage in interviews, emphasizing that even strong partnerships face challenges. "I think it's important ... not to glamorize what a partnership feels like because then young people quit too soon," she said in a 2022 NPR interview.

Nanjiani and Gordon's own love story was famously adapted into the Oscar-nominated film "The Big Sick," while the Obamas' early romance was chronicled in "Southside with You." Nanjiani joked that if the affair rumors were true, it could have inspired a third movie in what some might call a presidential-romantic cinematic universe.

Despite continued speculation online, Nanjiani's comments make clear that the claims linking him romantically to Michelle Obama are entirely fabricated. "Even in the years after leaving the White House, the Obamas' marriage has continued to evolve, but it doesn't seem like I'm part of that evolution," he said.

In separate news, HBO's "The White Lotus" has added Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, Chloe Bennet, Charlie Hall, and Jarrad Paul as high-profile recurring cast members for its fourth season, Deadline reports.

Filmed in France, Season 4 will continue following the hotel's guests and staff over the course of a week, with Greenfield reportedly playing Mitchell and Bennet's character named Brynn.

The new additions join previously announced stars including, Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, and Sandra Bernhard. Season 4 is written and directed by series creator Mike White, who also serves as executive producer alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The series continues its Emmy-winning tradition, blending dark comedy and suspense in its acclaimed ensemble storytelling.