The Justice Department's recently released documents have exposed a secret surveillance program operating within Jeffrey Epstein's Upper East Side home.

This operation involved a complex CCTV control room, which was used to secretly record visitors in potentially compromising circumstances.

This revelation, part of a larger cache of over three million documents released earlier this year, presents the first visual evidence of a dimly lit surveillance room. The room was outfitted with numerous monitors and recording equipment.

According to RadarOnline, this room is believed to have captured footage throughout the property, including bedrooms, hallways, and communal spaces.

Investigators and sources familiar with the case say the surveillance setup was not for ordinary security but was intended to capture private encounters without guests' knowledge. One insider described it as a "honey-trap" operation designed to gather leverage over high-profile visitors.

"This was not casual security — it was systematic surveillance," said a source closely involved in the investigation. "The layout and camera placement suggest an intent to record private moments and use those recordings as blackmail material."

Images from the documents also depict powerful figures such as former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew inside the mansion. However, authorities have not presented these photos as evidence of criminal behavior by these individuals.

The cache of materials further reveals disturbing items found inside Epstein's home, including nude paintings of children, a suspended sculpture of a young girl in a bridal gown, and a massage room decorated with explicit imagery. Agents also uncovered photographs of children in sensitive poses in a bathroom.

Officials suggest that Epstein's surveillance system was part of a broader intelligence-gathering effort. A senior law enforcement official commented, "The presence of a dedicated surveillance room raises serious questions about its purpose and potential dissemination of recordings. It suggests a level of planning far beyond personal misconduct."

Epstein died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The new revelations intensify scrutiny over whether he operated alone or as part of a larger network.

The documents also include photographs showing Epstein in informal moments with guests and detail his connections to other prominent figures such as Lord Peter Mandelson, Bill Gates, and Woody Allen. Investigators continue to assess correspondence and financial records linked to Epstein.

As more information emerges, law enforcement officials say questions remain about the whereabouts and use of the recordings captured by the mansion's hidden cameras.

Epstein's Former Attorney Testifies He Was Unaware of Abuse

Meanwhile, in separate news by AP, Epstein's longtime personal attorney, Darren Indyke, testified Thursday before the House Oversight Committee that he had no knowledge of the financier's sexual abuse of underage girls while working for him. Indyke, who represented Epstein for about 20 years, said he would have ended his relationship with Epstein had he known about the sex trafficking.

Indyke is the latest person connected to Epstein to claim ignorance of the abuse. Other associates, including Epstein's former accountant Richard Kahn, billionaire Les Wexner, and former President Bill Clinton, have also told the committee in sworn depositions that they were unaware of Epstein's crimes.

Democrats on the committee expressed frustration over Indyke's "defensive" stance during questioning. Lawmakers had hoped Indyke and Kahn, who are executors of Epstein's estate, would provide details shedding light on Epstein's abuse and help hold others accountable. So far, substantive new information has been scarce.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the committee, said Indyke was asked why he continued working with Epstein after the financier's 2008 guilty plea for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Indyke said Epstein convinced him it was a one-time mistake and expressed remorse.

Democrats accused Indyke and Kahn of attempting to cover up Epstein's conduct. "These people are going to lie to us over and over and over," said Rep. Dave Min, D-Calif.