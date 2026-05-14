A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring became emotional during a U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing Tuesday, revealing that her identity was exposed multiple times in the publicly released Epstein case files — despite promises of victim anonymity.

As per Radar Online, the woman known only as "Roza," testified that her name was mentioned over 500 times in documents released during the Trump administration, making it impossible for her to maintain privacy. She described the ongoing impact on her life, saying, "Now reporters from across the world contact me – I cannot live without looking over my shoulder."

Survivor of Jeffrey Epstein breaks down in tears describing the moment she learned her name was revealed while the rich and powerful remained protected by redactions



Roza: I kept my identity protected as Jane Doe. I woke up one day with my name mentioned over 500 times. While… pic.twitter.com/KtVFwO0zoJ — Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2026

Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting charges related to sex trafficking. His case involved a sprawling network of wealthy and influential individuals, many of whom remain shielded by redactions in the released documents.

Jeffrey Epstein Survivor's Identity Exposed in Released Files

The Department of Justice (DOJ) had previously stated that some files were withheld or delayed to ensure victims' identities were properly redacted. However, Roza's testimony highlighted concerns that this protection was unevenly applied, with "the rich and powerful" receiving more thorough redactions.

Read more: Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit Says She Was 'Deceived' by Epstein as Embarassing Exchanges With Convicted Pedo Raise Tough Questions

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace criticized the handling of the files, calling the case one of the greatest cover-ups in American history. She noted that despite over three million documents being released, key materials, including videos, audio recordings, and logs, remain missing.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi, subpoenaed over alleged mismanagement of the file releases, was fired by President Trump and declined to testify, citing her departure from office. Her court appearance was rescheduled for May 29.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also condemned the slow pace of indictments and investigations following the file releases. She labeled claims that the Epstein scandal was a hoax as false and expressed deep frustration over the lack of accountability.

Meanwhile, according to a report that People provided, the FBI says it will soon release prison footage supporting the conclusion that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the video shows no one else entered or exited Epstein's cell area before his death, though it does not show the actual act. Despite ongoing conspiracy theories, officials say there is no evidence of murder.

Read more: Epstein's Secret 'Spy Room' Exposed — Disturbing Photo Suggests He Filmed Elite Guests for Blackmail Without Their Knowledge