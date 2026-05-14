Donald Trump Jr. drew criticism on social media after sharing a photo carousel celebrating his daughter Kai Trump's 19th birthday, which included several bikini pictures of the YouTube personality. The post, made on May 12, featured Kai in a red prom gown, childhood throwbacks, and swimsuit shots that some followers found surprising since Kai doesn't post bikini photos herself.

RadarOnline reported that in his Instagram caption, Trump Jr., 48, expressed pride in his daughter, writing, "Happy birthday to my absolute favorite 19-year-old child. @kaitrumpgolfer I love you and continue to be amazed at the woman you're becoming." Kai is preparing to start her freshman year at the University of Miami this fall.

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While many commenters praised the family for raising a beautiful and lovely young woman, the inclusion of swimsuit photos sparked backlash. Some users questioned the appropriateness of posting bikini pictures that Kai had not shared publicly. As per AOL, one user wrote, "You post the first pics of her in a string bikini," while another labeled Trump Jr. a horrible father for the post.

Donald Trump Jr. Criticized After Posting Daughter's Birthday Tribute

Others expressed concern about exposing the family to negative attention amid a tense political climate. Comments included, "Insane post given the political climate you guys have created," and criticism about enjoying wealth while many Americans struggle.

However, several followers defended Trump Jr., highlighting Kai's accomplishments and dismissing critics as haters. Supporters praised Kai as gorgeous, smart, disciplined, and hardworking, echoing the family's public image.

The birthday celebration was an intimate affair with Kai's divorced parents, Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, hosting a cozy dinner at home surrounded by family and close friends. The menu featured dishes such as spicy tuna crispy rice, short rib barbacoa, chicken carnitas street tacos, buffalo wings, beef tenderloin, and basil pesto pasta.

Future stepmother Bettina Anderson and uncle Eric Trump also posted birthday wishes in the comments section.

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