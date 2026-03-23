Brenda Song and fiancé Macaulay Culkin faced a frustrating travel ordeal when Alaska Airlines reportedly gave away their family's first-class seats at the last minute, forcing the couple to be separated from their two young sons, Dakota, 4, and Carson, 3, during a recent flight.

"I didn't know when you book your first class tickets six months in advance for your family of six for your son's birthday—@alaskaair can just give away your seats the morning of with no warning—splitting up you and your 3 and 4 year old kids," Song wrote on Instagram Stories March 21.

She concluded by urging fans, "We will never fly @alaskaair again and neither should you."

Culkin, 45, reposted Song's statement, adding a touch of humor, saying, "Hell hath no fury like a Brenda scorned."

Alaska Airlines responded to the incident, calling the situation "unacceptable" and emphasizing that it does not reflect the airline's standard of care.

A spokesperson told E! News, "Traveling can be stressful, especially with young children, and we pride ourselves on being a top airline for traveling families. We are deeply sorry for adding friction to the experience."

The airline also noted that they had reached out to Song and Culkin to resolve the matter privately.

Brenda Song Calls Out Alaska Airlines for Giving Up Her Family’s Seats with ‘No Warning



She complains splitting up kids but bought 6 tickets😒But still sat in 1st class. Sorry, it happens a lot to us peasants. https://t.co/Q7JdjeDBSl — Cheeky 😎 (@Irenebyrd45) March 23, 2026

Brenda Song: Parenting Strengthens Bond With Culkin

The couple, who began dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of "Changeland" and got engaged in early 2022, have previously shared insights into their parenting experiences.

Brenda Song has described how raising young children together has strengthened their relationship.

"No matter how well you know your partner, when you have kids, it's another phase of your relationship, because you are dealing with situations that you've never dealt with," she told sources in April.

Culkin has also spoken about how fatherhood changed his daily routines, humorously admitting that he became "a suburban dad who wears Crocs" after seeing his eldest child in a bright pink pair, DailyMail reported.

"So, of course, I got a pair of pink Crocs," he said, adding that it became part of his new reality as a parent.

Despite the airline mishap, Song and Culkin remain focused on family and shared parenting duties, though she jokes that he remains low-maintenance in other areas, like skincare.

"He has no skincare routine," she said, laughing.