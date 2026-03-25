Police in Brentwood, Tennessee, have ruled that "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson acted in self-defense during a violent confrontation with his neighbor and will not face criminal charges, authorities said.

Brentwood police announced that their investigation is closed after reviewing multiple videos and speaking with witnesses about the Sunday altercation between Ritchson and neighbor Ronnie Taylor.

Officials said the material included bystander recordings and footage captured from Ritchson's perspective. After consulting the local district attorney's office, police determined that neither man would be charged over the incident, according to Deadline.

Investigators concluded that Taylor initiated the confrontation by stepping into the street and blocking Ritchson as he rode his motorcycle through their neighborhood. Police said the video shows Ritchson stopping and partially losing control of his bike before a physical struggle began.

Witness accounts reviewed by detectives supported the finding that Ritchson's punches were a defensive response under Tennessee law, according to officials.

Authorities said the dispute started over complaints about Ritchson's motorcycle riding near homes in the Brentwood subdivision. Taylor has told media outlets he believed the actor was riding too fast and admitted confronting him about his speed before the fight.

A source close to Ritchson has claimed the actor tried to leave and de-escalate, but was shoved to the ground before he retaliated.

The altercation drew wide attention after TMZ released a video showing Ritchson striking Taylor several times while the neighbor was on the ground, with children visible nearby.

Additional footage later obtained by police, including video from a device worn by Ritchson, shows Taylor first moving into the actor's path and blocking him in the roadway, reports said. Investigators said this broader view of the encounter was key to their self-defense ruling.

Ritchson has not issued a detailed public statement about the police findings, but appeared to reference the clash in an Instagram post quoting Napoleon Bonaparte: "Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake."

The actor shared the quote as simple black text on a white background without any caption. Ritchson is best known for playing Jack Reacher in the Amazon MGM Studios series "Reacher," adapted from Lee Child's crime novels, as per the Los Angeles Times.