A recent royal event at Windsor Castle has ignited a global style debate after two high-profile women appeared in remarkably similar gowns.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, widely known for her polished fashion choices, turned heads in a green gown during a formal appearance months earlier. But the conversation reignited when Layal Jade Tinubu attended a state banquet in a nearly identical look, prompting widespread comparisons online.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Tinubu, the daughter-in-law of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wore a deep green velvet gown to a March 18 state banquet hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The event marked a significant diplomatic occasion, but fashion quickly stole the spotlight.

As reported by People, Tinubu described his social media post about the evening. "It was a true honour to attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle yesterday, hosted by His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla, in celebration of my father-in-law and mother-in-law His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and Her Excellency First Lady Oluremi Tinubu."

The report also noted her reflection on the experience. "Grateful to have witnessed such a remarkable and prestigious occasion."

Observers quickly pointed out the similarities between Tinubu's gown and one worn by the Princess of Wales to a previous high-profile event, fueling a "who wore it better" conversation across social media platforms.

Read more: Kate Middleton and Princess Anne Share Awkward Greeting Moment at Commonwealth Day Service

Online commenters weighed in on the viral comparison. "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery – they both look beautiful!" said one person, suggesting it was a copycat look.

Another reaction highlighted differing opinions among viewers. "Layal is doing that dress justice and then there's Kate," a second reader wrote.

A third commenter focused on the versatility of the design. "You know that it's an amazing design when it looks amazing on different body types. Love it!"

Social media users also joined the debate with more direct comparisons. "Nigeria's presidents daughter wore it ... and wore it better," one person tweeted.

Another user praised Tinubu's appearance. "Layal got the body for the dress, she looks absolutely beautiful."

A further comment emphasized admiration. "The Nigerian president's daughter is insanely beautiful wow."

Beyond the viral moment, Tinubu's background has also drawn attention. A Nigerian-Lebanese lawyer and entrepreneur, she is married to Seyi Tinubu, with their relationship beginning in a distinctly modern way.

The report recounted her description of how they met. "We met on Facebook. I wouldn't really say there was a pickup line per se. But it was more of how he carried himself that drew me to him. He was confident yet easy-going. And he has this opulent charm like he didn't really need to try," she stated, according to PM News Nigeria.

While the fashion debate continues, the Windsor Castle appearance underscores how global figures—from royalty to political families—can share the spotlight through style.