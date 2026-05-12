Billionaire investor and sports team owner Wesley Edens has been identified by prosecutors as the alleged victim in a major extortion case involving claims of threats, private recordings, and demands exceeding $1 billion.

Federal prosecutors say Edens, who co-founded Fortress Investment Group and co-owns the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and English football club Aston Villa, was targeted following a personal relationship that began in 2023.

According to court filings, Changli "Sophia" Luo, founder of the One World Initiative Advocacy nonprofit, allegedly threatened to release private videos and photos involving Edens unless he paid a large sum of money.

Prosecutors claim the demands escalated over time, with Luo allegedly contacting his family and warning she would go to his investors.

Luo, who has been charged with blackmail, extortion, and destruction of records, has pleaded not guilty. She was arrested in 2025 and is currently on house arrest after posting a $500,000 bond, TMZ reported. Her trial is expected later this year in New York.

Court documents allege the dispute began after Edens and Luo met in 2022 through LinkedIn. Prosecutors say their relationship became personal in 2023, and shortly after, Luo began threatening to expose private material if she was not paid. She allegedly demanded as much as $1.215 billion.

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wesley Edens is at the center of an alleged billion-dollar extortion scheme after prosecutors said his former romantic partner tried to blackmail him with compromising photos. Now, the case is headed to trial.



ABC News’ Hanna Battah reports. pic.twitter.com/GDhEsY9zYE — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) May 11, 2026

Wesley Edens Case Involves Alleged Threats

At one point, Edens reportedly agreed to a $6.5 million settlement under pressure, including an initial $1 million payment, according to filings. However, the situation continued to escalate, leading his legal team to contact federal authorities in early 2025.

According to DailyMail, a spokesperson for Edens told reporters, "Mr. Edens will be making no comment on the case as the indictment speaks for itself with respect to the charges against the defendant." The spokesperson also said Edens plans to testify during the upcoming trial.

Prosecutors further allege that Luo contacted Edens' family members and even visited his then-partner under a false identity. They also claim she told others about the alleged relationship and made additional accusations involving recordings inside her apartment.

Luo's defense team has argued that the relationship was "inappropriate and aggressive" and claims she is seeking justice and compensation. They have asked the court to dismiss the charges.

Beyond his work in finance, he is also known for his ownership stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, while his daughter, Mallory Edens, has represented the team at NBA events.