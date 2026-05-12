King Charles III has shared the last words he spoke with his father, Prince Philip, just hours before the Duke of Edinburgh's passing in April 2021, shedding light on the late prince's enduring wit and character during his final days at Windsor Castle.

As per RadarOnline, in a BBC documentary marking five years since Philip's death at age 99, Charles, now 77, recounted their final conversation that took place the day before Philip died. Charles was discussing plans for the duke's upcoming 100th birthday when he suggested a celebration.

"We're talking about your birthday! And whether there's going to be a reception!" Charles said loudly to ensure his then-near-deaf father could hear.

Philip responded with characteristic sharpness and humor, "Well, I've got to be alive for it, haven't I?" Charles said he told his father, "I knew you'd say that!"

The moment highlighted Philip's quick wit even during his declining health, standing out as both humorous and deeply personal.

Royal aides described the response as reflecting Philip's acceptance of his fate while avoiding sentimentality—traits long associated with his public and private persona.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl, in her 2022 book "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown", recalled another poignant final exchange. Philip reportedly asked Charles, "Whatever you do, promise me you will take care of your mother." Charles was said to be visibly moved by the request.

Following Philip's death, then-Prince Charles spoke from his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire, expressing the family's grief and gratitude.

"As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously," Charles said, according to the Mirror. He described Philip as a much-loved and appreciated figure who would have been deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth who share our loss and our sorrow.

Philip, born in 1921 into Greek and Danish royalty, served as consort to Queen Elizabeth II for a record 73 years. He championed youth awards, conservation, and naval service but was also known for controversial remarks and tensions within the royal family.

Recent claims suggest Philip may have battled pancreatic cancer secretly for eight years before his death. However, medical experts have disputed the likelihood of surviving so long with the disease.