Chelsea Handler is once again in the spotlight after a joke during Netflix's "Roast of Kevin Hart" brought back attention to a 2010 dinner she attended at Jeffrey Epstein's home.

Comedian Shane Gillis referenced the event on stage, saying, "Chelsea Handler went to dinner at Jeffrey Epstein's house in 2010. Look it up, there are articles," while also calling it a small gathering. The joke quickly pushed the old story back into public conversation, especially because Handler herself has already spoken about that night in detail.

In a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, Handler described arriving at what she called an unusually large and "ridiculous house" in New York City. She said she attended the dinner with journalist Katie Couric and a publicist linked to Couric's circle.

According to JustJared, she also recalled seeing several well-known figures at the table, including Woody Allen, his wife Soon-Yi Previn, Charlie Rose, Peggy Siegal, and Prince Andrew, along with Epstein.

Shane Gillis: "Speaking of tossing tiny shrimp into a child's mouth, Chelsea Handler went to dinner at Jeffrey Epstein's house in 2010. You can look it up"pic.twitter.com/0LBBIX5IBz — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 11, 2026

Chelsea Handler Says Epstein Dinner Felt 'Strange'

Handler said she did not fully understand who Epstein was at the time.

"I didn't know who Jeffrey Epstein was. I see Prince Andrew, and I knew who he was," she recalled. She also said the small group of guests made the evening feel strange and unexpected.

What stood out to her most, she said, was the arrival of Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn later in the evening, PageSix reported.

"What the hell is this?" she remembered thinking, describing her shock at the mix of people in the room.

Handler also shared a personal moment from the dinner, saying she directly spoke to Allen during the meal. After watching him eat dessert, she leaned in and asked, "So... how did you two meet?" The comment reportedly caused laughter and an awkward reaction at the table.

Soon after, Katie Couric stepped in and encouraged Handler to leave the dinner, something Handler later described as a relief.

She emphasized that it was her only visit to Epstein's home and said she never traveled with him or had any connection beyond that single event.