Ivanka Trump's heartfelt Mother's Day tribute to her late mother, Ivana Trump, has ignited controversy and criticism, as social media users brought renewed attention to Ivana's burial at one of Donald Trump's golf courses.

According to Atlanta Black Star, on May 10, Ivanka posted a series of family photos on Instagram honoring Ivana Trump and her grandmother Marie Zelníčková. She praised the women for teaching her about unconditional love and motherhood, expressing gratitude to her own children for expanding her heart.

"Grateful to my mother and grandmother for teaching me how to love so deeply, generously, and unconditionally," she wrote. "To all the mamas, Happy Mother's Day! Love to you all!"

The post included images of Ivanka with her brothers Eric and Donald Jr., as well as her husband Jared Kushner and their three children. Donald Trump was notably absent.

While many initially praised the tribute, others quickly shifted the conversation online to criticize Ivana's burial at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Critics questioned the appropriateness of the burial location and accused the family of failing to provide a respectable resting place.

"Your mother is on a golf course! How is that love?" one commenter wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added, "Too bad you and your siblings couldn't give your mother a respectable resting place. Beyond disgraceful." Some asked whether Ivanka had visited the golf course to leave flowers.

Ivana Trump died in July 2022 after suffering blunt impact injuries from an accidental fall in her Manhattan home. Shortly after her death, reports revealed she was buried at her ex-husband Donald Trump's Bedminster golf course, a decision that has sparked years of speculation and criticism. Rumors about potential tax benefits connected to the burial site have circulated but no legal wrongdoing has been established.

The controversy resurfaced amid renewed online discussions following Donald Trump's contentious remarks about marriage earlier this year. The debate also revived longstanding rumors about tension between Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump, Donald Trump's third wife, who was notably absent from Ivanka's tribute post.

Observers have speculated about strained relations dating back to Ivanka's tenure as a senior White House adviser during Donald Trump's first administration, when friction reportedly grew between Ivanka and Melania over influence within the East Wing.

As per Fox News, Ivanka recently spoke candidly about her mother in an interview on Steven Bartlett's "Diary of a CEO" podcast, describing Ivana as an unbelievable role model and crediting her grandmother with teaching compassion during childhood.

Despite these personal reflections, the public reaction to Ivanka's tribute underscores how closely family matters remain intertwined with political scrutiny for the Trump family.