Gypsy Rose Blanchard is speaking out after facing strong backlash over a social media video that many viewers found upsetting.

The 34-year-old addressed the criticism in a recent interview, admitting that her attempt at humor about her past "missed the mark." The reaction came after she joined a viral TikTok trend with influencer Natalie Reynolds, where participants share shocking or personal confessions.

In the video, Blanchard referenced her role in the 2015 killing of her mother, Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, while taking part in the "We Listen and We Don't Judge" challenge. The moment quickly spread online, drawing criticism from viewers who felt the topic was too serious for jokes.

"I understand that my audience has always followed my journey because they like to see me grow," Blanchard said.

"Usually, I think I can bank on my audience receiving things very well, but I'm not the type of person to be very in your face about my past."

According to Yahoo, she explained that this was the first time she tried a more direct approach to talking about her history.

"This is the first time that I tried something different in a head-on approach. Unfortunately, it wasn't received like we wanted," she added.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard jumps on the “We Listen and We Don’t Judge” trend, joking about her mother’s murder in a TikTok posted by influencer Natalie Reynolds. Reynolds adds after that she likes to smell her own farts. The TikTok video sparked immediate backlash against Blanchard. pic.twitter.com/Jps7OraRuX — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) March 23, 2026

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reflects on Past

According to ENews, Blanchard also stressed that the video was not meant to offend. "The whole idea behind it is... we are focusing on positivity," she said.

"That was the entire point of the video, is accountability and growth."

The controversy brought renewed attention to Blanchard's past. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for her role in her mother's death and served more than eight years in prison before her release in 2023.

Her former boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence.

Now a mother herself, Blanchard shared that her past remains something she continues to think about, especially when it comes to her daughter. She has spoken openly about the challenge of one day explaining her history and hopes her child will understand.

"I just want to know that she's going to love me and forgive me for what I did in my past," she said in a previous interview.