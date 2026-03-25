Luka Doncic is challenging a child support filing made by his ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, claiming she chose the wrong location in hopes of receiving higher payments.

According to legal documents, the Los Angeles Lakers star filed a motion to dismiss Goltes' petition, which was submitted in Los Angeles.

Doncic argues that the case should not be handled in California because neither he, Goltes, nor their two daughters live there. The couple shares two young children, Gabriela, 2, and Olivia, who was born just three months ago.

Doncic says the proper place for the case is Slovenia, their home country, where he had already started a legal process before Goltes filed in the United States, People reported.

In the filing, Doncic claims Goltes knew about the Slovenia case but still chose to file in California to "avail herself of the generous amounts of child support for which California is well-known."

Luka Dončić Accuses Ex-Fiancée of Filing for Child Support in California to Receive More 'Generous' Amounts for Their 2 Kids https://t.co/WV6qyBhHrf — People (@people) March 24, 2026

Read more: Luka Dončić Ends Engagement as Legal Dispute With Anamaria Goltes Surfaces

Luka Doncic Seeks Fairness in Child Support

A spokesperson for the NBA player said his actions are focused on fairness and his children's well-being.

"Luka has always provided for anything his daughters could need or want and will continue to do so," the statement said. "Luka is seeking dismissal of this case simply because Slovenia, not California, is the appropriate forum for adjudication of this dispute."

According to Yahoo, Goltes has not publicly responded to the claims. The legal dispute comes shortly after Doncic confirmed that he ended his engagement with Goltes.

In a recent interview, he shared that the decision was difficult but centered on his family. "I love my daughters more than anything," he said. "Everything I do is for my daughters' happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can."

Doncic also noted that he has tried to have his children with him in the United States during the basketball season, but that has not worked out.

Before the split, the pair had been together for many years. They first met as children while on vacation in Croatia and stayed close as they grew older. Doncic proposed to Goltes in 2023 in Slovenia.