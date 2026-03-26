"Grey's Anatomy" will say goodbye to Dr. Owen Hunt and Dr. Teddy Altman after the season 22 finale on May 7, 2026.

Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, who play Owen and Teddy, will exit the series at the end of season 22. Their final episode is confirmed as the season 22 finale on ABC. Both actors have been on the drama for more than a decade and have also directed episodes.

Owen Hunt is a trauma surgeon and former chief of surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Teddy Altman is a cardiothoracic surgeon who has long worked closely with Owen. The two characters are married on the show and share children, making them central to recent stories, according to Variety.

ABC and the "Grey's Anatomy" team announced on Mar. 25, 2026, that McKidd and Raver will leave after the season 22 finale. The network and producers thanked both actors in statements released to the press and on social media. The announcements specified that their departures are planned as part of the season's ending.

Season 22 is already the first season without Jake Borelli and Midori Francis as series regulars, after they left their roles as Dr. Levi Schmitt and Dr. Mika Yasuda. Their exits were confirmed ahead of the new season and changed the resident lineup at Grey Sloan, Parade reported.

The series has also recently seen major changes among its longest-serving doctors. Ellen Pompeo stepped down as a series regular as Meredith Grey in 2023, though she continues to appear in a limited role and provide voiceover. Kelly McCreary, who played Dr. Maggie Pierce, left in 2023 after nine seasons, with her character taking a job in Chicago.

Season 22 premiered on Oct. 9, 2025. The opening episode focused on the aftermath of a catastrophic operating room explosion at Grey Sloan.

"Grey's Anatomy," now in its 22nd season, remains one of ABC's longest-running scripted dramas. The show airs on Thursdays on ABC, with new episodes also available for streaming after broadcast. The season 22 finale on May 7 will mark the final appearance of Owen Hunt and Teddy Altman on the series, as per People.