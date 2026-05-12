In an episode of "The Roast of Kevin Hart" on Netflix that aired yesterday, a lot of criticisms were directed towards Kevin Hart after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe told a joke about George Floyd, which led to strong reactions against the latter.

HotNewHipHop reported that Tony Hinchcliffe, known for his provocative and edgy style, delivered a joke referencing the death of George Floyd early in his set. Hinchcliffe said, "The Black community is so proud of you... right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can't breathe," a line many viewers found deeply offensive.

Hinchcliffe's presence on the roast raised eyebrows, given his history of inflammatory material and associations with prominent figures like Joe Rogan. Fans expressed disappointment that he was invited to participate in an event centered around Hart, who is a major figure in Black comedy.

Hart faced sharp criticism on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) for laughing at Hinchcliffe's joke, with some accusing him of fostering an environment where white supremacy could be tolerated. Audiences criticized the way Hart had responded, stating that he displayed insensitivity towards the issue of race and the tragic death of George Floyd.

Tony Hinchcliffe made a WILD George Floyd joke while roasting Kevin Hart 💀



“The Black community is so proud of you… right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe.” pic.twitter.com/33T2anzhja — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) May 11, 2026

Nevertheless, the event had its funny moments. One such moment was when Hart made amends with comedian Katt Williams after the latter criticized Hart's behavior on stage. It is considered one of the best moments of the show despite all the criticism.

The public response emphasizes existing conflicts within the community of comedians regarding how much freedom of expression they should have when making jokes on touchy and racially sensitive issues.

In other news, E! News reported that Kevin Hart was the target of jokes during Tom Brady's appearance at Netflix's "The Roast of Kevin Hart," where Brady referenced Kevin's past cheating scandal in a series of Las Vegas affairs jokes as payback for earlier jabs Kevin made about Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

This revisits Kevin Hart's 2017 cheating controversy involving his wife Eniko Hart, which he publicly admitted to, calling it a bad error in judgment. He apologized at the time, saying his actions put his marriage and family under strain.

Kevin later also faced an alleged extortion attempt tied to a private video from Las Vegas. Despite the scandal, Kevin and Eniko stayed together and worked through their issues, later emphasizing the strength of their relationship and friendship while continuing to co-parent their children.