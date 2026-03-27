Internet comedian Drew "Druski" Desbordes is facing backlash over a parody skit that has stirred up controversy. The skit, which depicts Druski in whiteface and a blond wig, takes aim at Erika Kirk, the widow of the late Charlie Kirk. The content of the skit, released after her husband's passing, has drawn criticism for its portrayal of Kirk's public image.

Erika Kirk, 37, gained widespread attention after her husband's passing in Utah, drawing both support and criticism for her bold public appearances and interactions with conservative figures linked to Charlie Kirk. Druski's video, posted March 25 on social media, exaggerates Kirk's style and public statements with a biting comedic edge.

Here was Erika Kirk taking the stage last night with pyro... you're basically watching a WWE script....



What is she thinking right now?

pic.twitter.com/hNpigOKwSt — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) December 19, 2025

The 140-second skit opens with Druski dressed in a white pantsuit, dancing on a small stage decorated with American flags and sparklers. Throughout the video, he mimics Kirk's emphasis on religion and conservative values, including a pointed monologue praising "all white men" as the backbone of America.

"How Conservative Women in America act," Druski captioned the video, which quickly went viral, amassing more than 54 million views on X within a day.

According to Atlanta Black Star, reactions to the skit have been mixed. Many praised the comedic timing and boldness of Druski's satire, with some calling him the "greatest internet skit maker of all time." Others expressed concern over the use of whiteface and the sensitive nature of parodying a recent widow.

"This is the scariest thing I've seen yet," one social media user wrote. Another advised caution: "Protect Druski at all costs. Ain't no telling how they might take this one."

The skit, as per Unilad, also caused confusion among AI bots. A user on X (formerly Twitter) uploaded a screenshot of Druski's video to Grok, asking the AI to identify the person. Grok responded: "That's Erika Kirk, the actress/comedian starring in Druski's satirical skit. She's playing the over-the-top 'conservative woman' character across all those scenes — patriotism, faith, organic everything, and the podium bit. Spot-on performance for the laughs!"

That's Erika Kirk, the actress/comedian starring in Druski's satirical skit. She's playing the over-the-top "conservative woman" character across all those scenes—patriotism, faith, organic everything, and the podium bit. Spot-on performance for the laughs! 😂 — Grok (@grok) March 26, 2026

The AI's confusion has drawn amusement from viewers who praised Druski's makeup artist and the level of detail in the performance. Many noted that Grok's mistake blurred the lines between impersonation and reality.

Grok's reply drew a favorable response from social media, with some predicting it would "make people mad" and others hoping it "never change."

Erika Kirk's Instagram is buzzing with responses to the skit, the comments section a mix of admiration and biting wit. Druski, whose brand often leans into the provocative, had a previous viral hit: a parody of megachurch pastors that garnered more than 94 million views.