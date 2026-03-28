Tiger Woods has been charged with driving under the influence after a rollover crash on Jupiter Island in Florida, with local authorities saying he showed signs of impairment, but no alcohol was detected on a breath test.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called shortly before 2 p.m. Friday to a crash on Beach Road, a narrow two-lane residential street on Jupiter Island near Woods' home.

Investigators said Woods was driving a Land Rover that overturned while trying to pass a truck hauling a trailer. The vehicle struck the trailer, lost control, and came to rest on its side after sliding along the road, according to People.

Officials said Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. A breathalyzer test registered 0.000, and deputies said they did not believe alcohol was involved. Authorities said they suspected impairment related to medication or drugs, though no substances were found in the vehicle at the scene.

Sheriff John Budensiek told reporters that Woods appeared impaired at the crash site but was cooperative with deputies. He said Woods declined to undergo a urinalysis after the arrest. The sheriff added that Woods would remain in custody for at least eight hours before being released from the county jail, The Guardian reported.

No injuries were reported to Woods or the driver of the truck, according to law enforcement. Martin County Fire Rescue responded to the scene but did not transport anyone from the crash site, local reports said. Authorities noted that the outcome could have been more serious because of the tight roadway and the presence of other vehicles.

The rollover crash comes years after Woods was seriously hurt in a separate single-vehicle rollover accident near Los Angeles in 2021, which required multiple leg surgeries.

He was also arrested for DUI in Florida in 2017, later blaming a mix of prescription medications and entering a diversion program after pleading guilty to reckless driving. Officials in the latest case have not announced a court date, and representatives for Woods have not yet publicly commented on the new charges, as per ABC News.