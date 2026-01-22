Ashton Kutcher is finally clearing the air about long-running rumors surrounding his and wife Mila Kunis' hygiene, saying the viral claims that they do not shower were taken far out of context.

Nearly five years after the couple sparked online debate, the actor addressed the issue directly in a Jan. 19 interview with People, calling the reaction "the craziest thing of all time."

Kutcher, 47, said a lighthearted conversation from 2021 quickly snowballed into something much bigger.

"We made a comment at one point, and people were like, 'Does he stink? Does he smell?'" he recalled.

The jokes even followed him onto live television, when a crowd chanted "Take a shower" during his appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" in September 2021.

The rumors trace back to a joint appearance Kutcher and Kunis made on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast in July 2021.

During the chat, the couple discussed their views on skincare and debated whether using soap every day is good for the body's natural oils.

Kunis explained her personal routine by saying, "I don't wash my body with soap every day. But I wash pits and t-ts and holes and soles."

Ashton Kutcher Says Hygiene Joke Went Too Far

Kunis, 42, also shared that her upbringing shaped her habits. Growing up in Ukraine, she said she did not always have hot water, adding, "I didn't shower very much anyway."

Kutcher chimed in with his own approach, joking, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," while naming his go-to bar of soap, ENews reported.

What was meant to be casual humor soon turned into headlines suggesting the couple never bathed. Kutcher now says that idea is simply false.

"People are like, 'They don't shower,'" he told sources. "I'm like, 'I shower, I go to the gym, I shower.'" He emphasized that basic hygiene has never been an issue.

The discussion also touched on how the couple handles bathing with their children, daughter Wyatt Isabell, 11, and son Dimitri Portwood, 9.

Kunis explained that she did not bathe her newborns every day, saying, "I wasn't the parent that bathed my newborns—ever."

Kutcher agreed, adding a practical rule they follow at home: "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."