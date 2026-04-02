2026 is shaping up as a crowded movie year, with major studio sequels, superhero titles, animated releases, and high-profile new films from established directors already on release calendars.

1. 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie'

Mario and Luigi return in an animated sequel that expands the franchise into outer space. According to Nintendo's official description, the story sends the brothers on a galactic adventure after Princess Peach's birthday party, where they face Bowser Jr. and meet Rosalina.

The voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Jack Black, Brie Larson, and Benny Safdie.

Release date: Apr. 1, 2026.

2. 'Ready or Not 2: Here I Come'

The sequel picks up moments after Grace survives the attack from the Le Domas family and enters another deadly game. This time, she is joined by her estranged sister Faith while rival families hunt her in a fight for control of the High Seat, according to Variety.

Samara Weaving returns, with Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood, and David Cronenberg among the cast.

Release date: Apr. 10, 2026.

3. 'Mortal Kombat II'

The follow-up to the 2021 film brings back the franchise's fighters for another clash tied to Earthrealm's survival. The new chapter centers on Johnny Cage joining the champions as they battle Shao Kahn's rule.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, with Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, and Hiroyuki Sanada in the cast.

Release date: May 8, 2026.

4. 'The Mandalorian and Grogu'

Lucasfilm is moving the Disney+ characters to the big screen in a new "Star Wars" film. The project continues the story of Din Djarin and Grogu after their television run, with the plot expected to focus on another mission in the Star Wars universe.

Pedro Pascal and Grogu are the central returning characters, according to trade coverage and release guides.

Release date: May 22, 2026.

5. 'Toy Story 5'

Pixar's next sequel follows Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the toys as they deal with a world shaped by modern technology. Disney's official material describes the film as a "Toy meets Tech" story and says the toys face new challenges in the age of screens and devices, Disney Movies reported.

The voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, and other returning franchise performers, according to release coverage.

Release date: Jun. 19, 2026.

6. 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'

DC's new film follows Kara Zor-El in a story based on the comic series "Woman of Tomorrow." Current coverage says the movie is part of the studio's new superhero lineup and is positioned as a major launch for the character. Milly Alcock is listed in the title role, with Jason Momoa also attached to the project.

Release date: Jun. 26, 2026.

7. 'Minions 3'

The third solo Minions film brings the yellow sidekicks back for another animated comedy. Release calendars list it as one of the major family films of the year, though detailed plot information has not yet been widely released. The film is expected to feature the franchise's core voice cast and familiar Illumination style.

Release date: Jul. 1, 2026.

8. 'The Odyssey'

Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic follows Odysseus on his dangerous trip home after the Trojan War. The story includes encounters with mythological figures such as the Cyclops, Sirens, and Circe.

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, with Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron also in the ensemble.

Release date: Jul. 17, 2026.

9. 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in a new "Spider-Man" film set after the events of "No Way Home." Coverage says Parker is protecting New York anonymously while facing a new threat, and the movie is expected to launch a fresh chapter for the character.

Holland is joined by Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, and Jon Bernthal.

Release date: Jul. 31, 2026.

10. 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Marvel's next major crossover film brings the studio's heroes together for a new conflict centered on Doctor Doom. The official Marvel page confirms the film is part of the 2026 slate and sets it up as a major event release, as per Marvel.

Marvel lists Robert Downey Jr. on the cast page, while reports around the project have pointed to a large ensemble of returning characters.

Release date: Dec. 18, 2026.