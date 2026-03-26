Executives behind the upcoming "Harry Potter" TV reboot have reportedly hired a security team after actor Paapa Essiedu, who plays Severus Snape, received death threats over his casting.

The threats were said to include racist and violent messages sent on social media after the cast announcement earlier this month, prompting the studio to move quickly to protect the actor. The messages were reportedly brought to the attention of the streaming platform and law enforcement in London.

The series is a new TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling's seven books, with the first season expected to adapt "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," the novel that introduces Harry Potter as an orphan who learns he is a wizard and begins life at Hogwarts. The show is planned as a multi-season retelling of the book series for HBO's streaming platform, according to PageSix.

The first teaser trailer was released on Mar. 25, 2026. It shows early footage from Hogwarts and the wizarding world, including the new trio of Harry, Hermione, and Ron beginning their school journey.

The cast includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Other confirmed actors include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A studio spokesperson said the company is working with security professionals to safeguard Essiedu and other cast members. The spokesperson also said the production has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment and abuse aimed at anyone involved in the series.

Essiedu, known for "I May Destroy You" and "The Lazarus Project," was announced as the new Snape earlier this month. His casting drew strong reactions online, with some fans welcoming the choice and others criticizing the change from the original films.

Authorities are now reviewing the threats and working with representatives for the actor to assess safety risks before filming continues. The reboot is scheduled to debut in 2027, and studio officials say safety will remain a priority throughout production, as per the Independent.