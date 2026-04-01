Taryn Manning is breaking her silence after a disturbing video of a physical fight appeared online, saying the public is only seeing part of the story.

The video, first shared by TMZ on March 30, shows the actress in a heated argument with another woman inside what appears to be her studio. In the clip, Manning is heard yelling, "Look what you've done to my f---ing studio!" as tensions rise. The other person responds by telling her to call the police and claims she was attacked.

A day later, Manning addressed the situation in an emotional Instagram video.

According to ENews, she admitted she has not watched the clip, explaining, "I don't wanna watch it 'cause I don't want to upset myself. Because I know that violence is never, ever, ever good."

The 47-year-old said the video does not show the full truth. According to her, "There's a lot of context to that story that obviously didn't make it." She pushed back on reports about her relationship with the other woman, saying, "She's not my family. She's not my girlfriend, my wife."

Manning also claimed she had been helping the woman for years. She explained that the person had been staying in her space, adding, "Why do I have to house this random girl that was a fan that I befriended 18 years ago? It's too much."

Her voice showed frustration as she described feeling attacked and misunderstood.

Taryn Manning uploads a series of videos breaking her silence after video of her violently lashing surfaces online, says Holly Hartman is not her girlfriend and someone she has been trying to help for 18 years



Click ⬇️https://t.co/Gz80KhDiYS — JustJared.com (@JustJared) April 1, 2026

Taryn Manning Claims Viral Clip Lacks Full Context

In the same statement, Manning said the situation has made her appear like "this one-sided, violent person," something she strongly disagrees with, Fox News reported.

She insisted the footage was filmed from the other person's point of view and does not capture everything that happened before the argument.

The video itself shows a tense back-and-forth, with both sides accusing each other of wrongdoing. At one point, Manning appears to kick an object toward the camera and move closer during the confrontation.

This is not the first time Manning has faced public issues involving conflict. Years ago, she was involved in a separate case that did not move forward after the other party chose not to continue legal action. That history has added more attention to the latest incident.

Still, Manning's recent message focused on her feelings now. She said she is tired of being judged without the full story, calling the situation "bad" and stressful.