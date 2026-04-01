Text message conversations exchanged between Prince Harry and a journalist from Britain have been revealed in court, giving a glimpse into the royal's previous experiences with the media as a legal case regarding allegations of privacy violation unfolds.

As per Reuters, the messages presented during proceedings at the High Court of Justice London, involve communications between Harry and Charlotte Griffiths, a reporter for the Mail on Sunday. The exchanges are now central to the defense of Associated Newspapers Limited in the prince's lawsuit alleging unlawful information gathering.

According to reporting by Radar Online, the messages date back to 2011 and 2012, when Harry and Griffiths were part of overlapping social circles and maintained contact beyond their initial meeting.

In one early exchange, Harry reintroduced himself via social media following a gathering. In a message shown in court, he wrote, "It's H, in case you were confused by name and picture!!! X."

Griffiths responded with a playful tone in her reply. She wrote, "Hello, Mr Mischief... Did you get home OK slash did you actually find your car and did you beat Arthur down the motorway more importantly?!"

She continued her message by reflecting on the same weekend. She added, "What a fun weekend of naughtiness – can't we all get up to no good in the countryside every weekend, damn it?? Smooches, CG String. Xxx"

Court filings indicate that Harry reciprocated the tone in subsequent messages. In one response presented as evidence, he said, "without doubt the best of those weekends I've been to," adding, "What a crowd. Never laughed so much in 24hrs!!"

He also addressed the nickname given to him. In another message, he wrote, "Mr mischief? How do I get that title ... l was surely no worse than anyone else!!"

The exchanges continued over several months, with Harry occasionally referencing his royal obligations and personal schedule. In one message, he commented on his duties, writing that he had to "make polite conversation with strange people at a dinner last night. begging them for money for charity! Really fun.not."

The tone of the messages later became more familiar. In a January 2012 exchange cited in court, Harry used a nickname for the journalist and described missing their time together.

In the message, he wrote, "I WISH I was there sugar but unfortunately stuck in Cornwall doing Army stuff :( Otherwise I would have been there playing and then drinking u under the table,obvi!!"

He continued in the same exchange with a more personal remark. He added, "Just wish I could have been there ... especially now that you're there! Dou ever work?!!.... Hope you're really well Griff ... Miss our movie snuggles!!"

The messages were introduced to challenge Harry's earlier testimony, in which he stated he had cut off contact with Griffiths shortly after learning she was a journalist.

The case remains under review, with a ruling from the presiding judge expected at a later date.