More than three decades after his death, new claims surrounding Brandon Lee suggest the late actor harbored deep fears about dying young, including a belief in a family "curse" that he thought would claim his life before the age of 30.

Lee, who was the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, died in 1993 at the young age of 28 after a tragic accident on set while filming "The Crow." The accident, which was brought on by a defective prop gun, is now considered one of the biggest accidents in Hollywood history.

According to a report by RadarOnline, Lee's former fiancée, Eliza Hutton, had previously shared concerns about his state of mind before his death, including his belief in a generational curse affecting the men in his family.

A source familiar with Hutton's account described the origins of the alleged curse. The individual said, "males in his family had been cursed because his grandfather angered some Chinese merchants."

The same account elaborated further on the belief. The source added, "They had their revenge by hiring a mystic."

Continuing the explanation, the individual claimed, "Hе placed an ancient curse that would bring death, destruction and unhappiness."

According to the report, Lee's fear of dying young was persistent and deeply personal. He reportedly confided in Hutton that he would "never live to see 30" and encouraged her to "get married and start a family" with him sooner rather than later.

A friend recalled additional details about Lee's recurring nightmares. The person said, "Brandon would wake up sweating at night," as reported by AOL.

The same recollection included Lee's own words describing the dreams. The friend shared, "He'd say: 'Time's running out, I'm going to die young just like Dad. I seе this gun in my dream. Then I feel a bullet ripping through my guts... and I'm gone.'"

Lee's death occurred on March 31, 1993, when a prop gun fired by co-star Michael Massee discharged a fragment that fatally wounded him during filming. He died shortly before he was scheduled to marry Hutton.

Following his passing, Lee's mother reportedly reflected on his long-held fears. In recounting her reaction, a source said she shared, "Brandon told me he always felt he would die an early death."

The same statement continued with her thoughts on the alleged curse. She added, "Bruce was always on Brandon's mind and he often wondered if all the talk about a curse was really true. After this I can't say there isn't something to it."

The production of "The Crow" has long been associated with a series of reported mishaps. An insider described an earlier incident involving a weapon on set. The source said, "About three weeks before Brandon died, one actor, just before the cameras were set to roll, checked his gun and found a live bullet."